Social distancing could help stop the spread of the coronavirus: what does it mean?

Health agencies and local authorities have urged people to practice hand washingkeep their hands on their face, stay at home in case of illness and even use social distance in an effort to stifle new coronavirus. While the first three may seem to explain themselves, many wonder what exactly social distance means.

“Social distancing for COVID-19 means avoiding places or gatherings where you are likely to be exposed to other people’s respiratory droplets – directly or on surfaces”, Dr. Jill Grimes, emergency doctor at the University of Texas, and author of “The Ultimate College Student Health Handbook: Your Guide to Everything from Hangovers to Homesickness,” said Fox News. “We know that this virus is spread mainly by these droplets, up to a distance of about six feet (from a cough or sneeze) and therefore it is essential to avoid areas where people are physically closer than six feet.

Grimes added that these areas could include public transportation, which during rush hour usually involves standing shoulder to shoulder with strangers and hanging onto utility poles or straps for balance.

“If you have a chronic illness or condition that weakens your immune response, now is the time for you to practice social distancing to decrease your own exposure,” said Grimes. “In addition, even if you are at low risk (healthy, young), social isolation can reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 and passing it on to someone around you who is at risk.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated his calls for social distancing, but said walking in a busy city like New York generally makes the practice difficult.

“[The] the best way to reduce your risk for crowded everyday situations is to do your best to travel or shop at “free” hours, which is why employers are encouraged to allow flexible work hours Said Grimes. “Shop early in the morning or put off your work day by a few hours.”

Grimes said that in previous reviews, the practice of social distancing has been shown to reduce rates of influenza and other flu-like illnesses.

“There are a lot of moving parts and variables and biases involved in these studies, but the result is more common sense that reduced contact with large or tight crowds leads to less exposure and less disease”, she said.