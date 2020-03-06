Sold Out: Country Singer Brett Kissel Plans Edmonton Benefit To Nashville Tornado Victim

Canadian country star Brett Kissel is planning a relief concert in Edmonton to help those affected by the tornado that hit Nashville earlier this week.

A Flat Lake singer from Alta stated in an Instagram post that he will play at a station on Jasper Avenue next Wednesday.

The ticket costs $ 60 and all proceeds are donated to The Ten Community’s Tornado Relief TheThe Community Community.

Kissel said on Friday that the event was sold out in five minutes.

“This proves one thing: Edmonton, and our Alberta have the greatest heart,” he wrote.

“My heart is bursting …”

Twister early Tuesday teared a 16-km area of ​​downtown Nashville and slightly missed a Kissel condo around Germantown.

The singer, who won several Canadian Country Music Association Awards, has lived in Nashville since 2012, but he said he spends a lot of time in his home state.

He heard of the people who died in the storm, saw the house and business but was destroyed, he said, and knew he had to do something to help.

In Nashville, a marathon music works concert will be held on Monday, “Go to Nashville with Love”.

Nashville artists such as the Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBride, Margo Price, Brothers Osbourne, and Yola, as well as Cheryl Crow, Brandy Carlisle, Jason Isbel, and Dan Auerbach will appear.

Parts of the Nashville music community were impressed by the storm that struck early Tuesday morning. The basement east music venue in East Nashville was hit, and the office of Dualtone Records, which works with artists such as The Lumineers and Amos Lee, also hit.