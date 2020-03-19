Some children with coronavirus develop serious diseases, study finds

Babies and preschoolers are particularly at risk of developing severe symptoms when infected with coronavirus, a new study published online in the journal Pediatrics revealed Wednesday.

Although the percentage of severe cases in children is very low – almost 6% of the 2,143 cases of children under the age of 18 examined – those who developed serious illnesses experienced serious respiratory problems.

Researchers examined cases of children across China who were reported to the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on February 8 in connection with the virus.

A third of the cases tested positive for COVID-19 with laboratory tests, while the other cases are considered to be suspect patients based on the child’s symptoms, chest x-rays, blood tests and question of find out if the child has been exposed to people with coronavirus.

About half of the children had mild symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, cough, congestion, and possibly nausea or diarrhea. More than a third – about 39 percent – became moderately ill and showed additional symptoms, including pneumonia or lung problems revealed by computed tomography, with no obvious shortness of breath. About 4% had no symptoms.

The most severe symptoms existed in a small group of 125 children.

Thirteen of these children were listed as “critical” and were on the verge of respiratory or organic failure. The rest of the children were classified as “serious” due to serious respiratory problems.

Shilu Tong, lead author of the study, who is director of the Department of Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the Shanghai Children’s Medical Center, said that a 14-year-old boy with confirmed coronavirus infection has died.

Although the study concluded that children in general have less severe symptoms than older adults – who are considered the population most at risk of contracting the virus – young children and infants are an increasingly vulnerable population .

Researchers remain confused as to why children are less affected by the virus than adults, but the study suggested that one possible reason for this is that the receptor in the lungs that COVID-19 binds is also less developed in children than in adults.