Some doctors are reluctant to use ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic

As hospitals scramble to get enough fans to deal coronavirus patients, an increasing number of doctors are saying that the machines may not be necessary for some patients and, in some cases, could make their condition worse.

Their reasoning is based on several hospitals reporting unusually high mortality rates for ventilated coronavirus patients, emphasizing that definitive treatment to manage the virus that emerged only a few months ago may still be far away.

Mechanical ventilators push oxygen to patients with failing lungs. Using the machines involves sedating a patient and sticking a tube into the throat.

According to experts, about 40 to 50% of patients with severe respiratory distress placed on respirators die. In New York City, deaths of patients with coronavirus placed on machines are closer to 80%.

Higher than normal mortality rates have also been reported elsewhere in the United States and abroad. A report from UNITED KINGDOM. put the figure at 66 percent, while a very small study in Wuhan – the Chinese city where the disease first appeared – 86 percent died.

The reason is still unclear. This can be linked to the health of patients before they become infected. Or it could be related to how they got sick when they were put on the machines, according to some experts. But some health care professionals have speculated that ventilators may make some patients worse by triggering or worsening a harmful immune system reaction.

The high mortality rate has led some doctors to keep patients off respirators for as long as possible and to use other techniques.

Only a few weeks ago in New York, coronavirus patients who came very ill were systematically placed on respirators to make them breathe. But doctors are increasingly trying other measures first.

“If we are able to improve them without intubating them, they are more likely to have better results – we think,” said Habboushe, adding that concerns persisted about not having enough fans for those who needed them. .

There are many reports that coronavirus patients tend to be on respirators for much longer than other types of patients. Patients with bacterial pneumonia, for example, may be ventilated for up to a day or two, while patients with coronavirus have been ventilated for up to two weeks.

COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family which can cause colds and more serious illnesses. Health officials say it is mainly spread from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. There is no proven drug treatment or vaccine for this.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that go away within a few weeks. But about 20 percent – many of them elderly people or people with other illnesses – can become much sicker. They may have difficulty breathing and suffer from chest pain. Their lungs can become inflamed, causing a dangerous condition called acute respiratory distress syndrome.

