Some health experts question advice against wider use of masks to slow the spread of COVID-19

Science The magazine had been trying for days to speak to the elusive George Gao, head of the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

When the magazine asked if he could point out errors that could explain why western countries are having a hard time flattening the coronavirus curve, he didn’t miss a beat.

“The big mistake in the United States and Europe, in my opinion, is that people don’t wear masks,” he said.

“You have to wear a mask because when you speak there are always droplets coming out of your mouth. Many people have asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, this can prevent the droplets that carry the virus to escape and infect others. “

This advice is contradicted by the World Health Organization, the Government of Canada, and federal public health officials such as the Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam. On its web page, the WHO says that “if you are in good health, you only need to wear a mask if you take care of a person [COVID-19] infection.”

“Putting a mask on an asymptomatic person is not beneficial, of course, if you are not infected,” Tam said on Monday.

Medical masks only like those labeled N95 are designed and adapted to filter particles carrying the COVID-19 virus. Other masks, such as surgical masks, are looser and made of a material that can reduce the concentrations of certain aerosol particles.

A 2015 randomized clinical trial found that cloth masks, for example, did not block flu and respiratory viruses and actually increased the infection rate among health workers, and even surgical masks only blocked a little over half of the particles viral.

Asymptomatic spreaders

Dr.K.K. Cheng, director of the Institute of Applied Health Research at the University of Birmingham in the UK, said that Tam’s advice dangerously assumed – that an asymptomatic person is not a spreader.

“The important thing about this coronavirus is that some patients start spreading the virus and become infectious before they even have symptoms,” he said.

“In public health, one principle is that we try to limit the source of harmful exposures rather than doing mitigation, if we can. Hand washing is a form of mitigation.

“I’m not saying at all that people should stop washing their hands. It’s very important. But if you’re in public in a supermarket, on a subway or on the bus, I think it makes a lot of sense. that everyone wears a mask. “

While Western officials warn that the explanations for the increased success of Asian countries in the fight against the pandemic are complex, officials from the countries themselves – such as Gao and Cheng as well as some South Korean specialists – often reveal masks.

Now, some European governments are choosing to follow pro-mask policies.

A man wearing a protective mask measures the body temperature of Austrian soldiers entering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vienna. Austria has started to require masks in certain public places, such as supermarkets. (Ronald Zak / The Associated Press)

Austria Monday prohibits members of the public from entering a supermarket without a supermarket. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said this was only the first step towards wider adoption of the masks.

Next door, the Czech Republic demands that everyone wear a mask in public. The country experienced a below-average spread of COVID-19.

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are also reportedly considering revising their mask guidelines, according to the Washington Post. This too, recommended that only those who show symptoms and those who take care of them wear masks.

Masks or elbows

Of course, the fact that many countries where the use of masks is widespread has been more successful in flattening the curve does not necessarily mean that the masks themselves explain the difference. Most experts report a combination of factors, including more aggressive testing and tracing of infections and strict controls over population movements.

But Cheng said that much of the opposition to masks arises because officials in Europe and North America “never really understood that wearing masks is not primarily intended to protect the wearer The initial motivation is to protect others. “

“In a serious pandemic, the main goal of any public health response is to limit the source of infection, the things that come out of our respiratory tract,” he told CBC News.

For Cheng, the concern expressed by some public health officials – that people will end up wearing masks that don’t meet the highest standards – is a red herring.

He said that all mouth and nose covers are better than telling people to cough in their elbows, as the Government of Canada is doing now.

“I just don’t understand that. Really, it’s a simple mechanical thing,” said Cheng. “If people wear masks as a measure of self-protection and want to protect themselves from others, then I think you really need a high-quality mask, and no one has an oversupply.

“But we don’t really need it if everyone does this.”

The most sophisticated masks should be kept for the most exposed health workers.

Dr. Elaine Shuo Feng is part of a team at the University of Oxford that has studied mask approaches from different countries. She agreed that health workers should have priority.

“But I don’t think that’s a good reason … to tell the public that a face mask is not effective and to work on the supply issue,” she told CBC News . “I think there are a lot of things you need to do.”

False sense of confidence

Canadian officials have cited the risk that people may not use the masks correctly and may be exposed to greater danger as a result, as one of the reasons for not recommending the mask to the general public.

“What worries us is actually the potential negatives of wearing masks where people don’t protect their eyes, or you know, other aspects of where a virus could enter your body,” said Tam.

“And it gives you a false sense of confidence, but it also increases the touch of your face. If you think about it, if you have a mask around your face, sometimes you can’t help it, because you ‘ you’re just touching parts of your face. “

Cheng said the masks actually inhibit hand-to-mouth contact and people can learn to wash their hands after touching them.

“Before this pandemic, very few people knew how to wash their hands properly,” he said. “But you don’t tell people that you don’t need to wash your hands. You show them a video showing them how to wash their hands.

“It is not a logical argument, really. It is not outside the realm of IQ for most people to learn to wear a mask properly.”

the WHO guide to the use of medical masks clearly indicates that their use alone is insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19 without proper hand washing and other protective measures against human-to-human transmission.

Not everyone can isolate themselves

Cheng agrees that people with symptoms should not go out at all. But he said it is wrong to base counseling on the assumption that everyone can isolate themselves.

“During this phase in which we are locked up, unfortunately, there are still heroes from our society who must go to work to move the country forward. Health workers, bus drivers, supermarket workers,” he said. .

A woman wearing a face mask selects whole fish in a supermarket in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Some infectious disease experts in Asia say masks have played a key role in slowing the spread of the new coronavirus disease. (Vincent Thian / The Associated Press)

Cheng said he did not agree with the arguments regarding the creation of a false sense of security.

“People have speculated that if you ask people to wear a mask, they will feel invincible, and then they will not worry about hand washing, for example,” he said.

“There is absolutely no evidence that this is the case. I would say that it is the opposite – that it would increase the sense of caution and hygiene and prevent people from touching their mouths.”

Shuo Feng stressed that she did not recommend using self-made masks, which do not block the virus.

“I think people would do better to stay home if they could, stay as long as possible and make the best of social distancing,” she said.

“However, there could be situations where people cannot avoid overcrowded areas, and in this case, if they cannot get a surgical mask, then having a mask done by yourself might be better than don’t wear a face mask … it wouldn’t be as effective as a surgical mask, but at least it offers some protection. “

Open to change?

On Monday, Tam appeared to suggest that the government was willing to reconsider his advice.

“We continue to assess. Of course, we can be flexible if we find new evidence.”

In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control denied this weekend that it was about to reverse its advice on masks.

But cracks appear in the North American public health establishment. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said the Centers for Disease Control “should publish guidelines … on how to develop a mask on your own.”

WHO has not recommended to use cotton or gauze masks in all circumstances. Even for medical masks, WHO provides strict advice on the proper disposal of used masks and does not recommend the reuse of single-use masks.

But Cheng said the wider use of masks may be part of the eventual unlocking of society.

“Maybe in two months, if we are lucky, we can get out and we have to think about how we will reopen the economy,” he said.

“We have to reduce social distance.

“I think everyone wearing a mask for a period to be determined would actually help us get back to normal. People should still practice social distancing but not all schools be closed and so on.”

Shuo Feng said there is no one-size-fits-all approach to defeating the virus, but “now is a good time to talk about face masks and reconsider recommending face masks to the general population.”

Watch: The National: clearing up confusion about protecting masks from COVID-19