Some hospitals in Canada may face significant shortage of intensive care beds, projected

With an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the coming months, some Canadian hospitals may face significant shortages of intensive care beds, according to projections by a team of researchers.

The model, developed by a team of health system researchers from the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, the Harvard Global Health Institute and Harvard TH The Chan School of Public Health predicts that many hospitals should increase their capacity in intensive care beds to meet expected demands.

“What it really shows is that some parts of the country are better equipped to deal with acute stress like COVID-19 than others,” said Dr. Andrew Boozary, assistant professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Heath from the University of Toronto and co-lead the project.

The model predicts the need for intensive care beds under three scenarios: will 2.5%, 5% and 10% of the population be infected in the next four months?

Ideally, many hospitals in Canada would have more than enough capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, according to projections. Indeed, if we consider all of the provinces, with the exception of Ontario, all of them would have enough intensive care beds.

Some hospital regions of the country should increase their ICU beds by at least 1½ times their capacity. According to the data, ten hospital regions in Ontario, eight in Quebec, three in Saskatchewan and two in Alberta and Manitoba are all said to have problems with ICU bed capacity.

Boozary said the projections should alert health care policy makers to some of the “significant challenges” facing certain regions, “where there are potential risks given current capabilities”.

And, not surprisingly, the situation becomes more dramatic if infection rates increase.

Disaggregated provincially, Ontario would experience the largest per capita capacity deficit in the 5% infection model scenario, with projections that the province would need twice as many beds in ICU.

And some hospitals across the country would need to triple their capacity in intensive care beds in such a scenario.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, assistant professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Heath at the University of Toronto, co-led the project. (University Health Network)

But these problems could be mitigated by actions already taken by health officials across the country, according to provincial health officials. These measures include the transfer of patients to other regions or the conversion of spaces within hospitals. And some provinces have created additional USI capabilities.

The model is based on the Public Health Agency of Canada latest screenings how the COVID-19 crisis might unfold in the country, which included “green zone” scenarios involving rigorous controls leading to contamination of 1 to 10% of the population.

“You have to plan”

Boozary said it was promising to see plans for capacity building for hospital beds and intensive care taking place in different regions.

“This is not to say that there have not been these efforts across the country and in various locations,” said Boozary. “But really for us to see success, it has to be concerted, we have to plan. We can’t afford panic or complacency.

“The hope is that this effort could encourage more transparency on needs and action on the capacity front.”

An overview of how a person must be sick to be taken to intensive care, what treatment might look like, and what recovery might look like. 2h00

In some of these regions, shortages of intensive care could be eased by transferring patients from vulnerable hospital regions to urban hospitals with greater capacity.

However, Boozary pointed out that there are regions of the country where it is more difficult to move this capacity.

“Richmond Hill in downtown Toronto is entirely possible,” he said. “The challenge, I think, is when you look at some of the most remote communities.”

To arrive at their projections, the researchers first determined the number of intensive care beds available in each hospital region for people with COVID-19.

This number was then adjusted to take into account measures taken by hospitals to ease the burden on intensive care units – the cancellation of certain surgical procedures that could put someone in the intensive care unit, for example.

Like any prediction model, it makes certain assumptions. For example, it assumes that each hospital stay for a COVID-19 critical patient is 10 days. It also does not take into account the possibility of moving patients to a province to relieve overcapacity.

Provincial health officials have plans and have implemented measures to address possible shortages of ICU beds.

Other premises

Hayley Chazan, spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health, said that in response to ongoing capacity issues, the ministry had given blanket approval to all public hospitals to operate and use another institution, a building or other premises provided certain conditions are met.

“For example, this change could give hospitals the opportunity to increase their capacity by entering into contractual agreements with retirement homes, hotels and other buildings or facilities to house COVID-19 or patients in general,” said she said.

(CBC News Graphics)

British Columbia health authorities say they plan to increase the capacity of off-site hospital beds for less acute medical and surgical patients in order to open additional capacity for COVID-19 patients in hospitals .

Parts conversion

Alberta plans to increase its intensive care capacity by adding intensive care beds to existing intensive care rooms and converting operating and recovery rooms, as well as procedure and treatment rooms, to intensive care capacity.

Meanwhile, a Manitoba health spokesperson said that no region should be the sole provider of critical care care to its people and that any modeling done by external sources would not include all available resources. for the government.

Christine Elliott says the province has set up a website where people can volunteer to help overworked hospital staff. 1:44

Hannah Wunsch, a doctor in the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto who is researching the organization and management of critical care services, said in Ontario that they have already started to shift resources and to rebalance the number of patients in hospitals.

She said there are many spaces in the hospital that can be temporarily turned into an ICU, including recovery rooms.

“There are actually lots of spaces that are by no means ideal for patient care in the ICU,” she said.

“But when you are desperate … [you can] actually increase capacity quite substantially.

“If we reach the point where there are five times more patients than intensive care beds, no increase in capacity can handle that. But when you talk about a 50 to 100% increase … we can potentially do it. “

About the ICU forecast model

Members of the intensive care bed capacity model project included research assistant Robert Redelmeier and Jose Figueroa, Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The intensive care bed model is based on the latest projections from the Public Health Agency of Canada, as well as the most recent public data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information regarding regional capacity in hospital beds.

Hospitalization and intensive care utilization rates are based on data Imperial college in seven different age groups. The model takes into account recent efforts by hospitals to reduce occupancy rates. The potential infection rates used are also scenarios provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada as part of strong epidemiological controls.

The model does not take into account unexpected peaks of infections that are likely to have a different impact on regions over time. This could mean that to meet peaks in demand, the real resource requirements may be even greater sooner than expected.