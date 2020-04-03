Some internationally trained doctors may apply for a 30-day Ontario license to control COVID-19

International medical graduates who have passed their exams to practice in Canada or who have completed their education in the past two years can now apply for a 30-day supervised medical license in Ontario to control COVID-19.

The short-term license, called the short-term supervised certificate, allows certain internationally educated doctors who have graduated from national medical schools to practice under supervision in public hospitals, psychiatric facilities and Crown agencies.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CEMO) began issuing certificates last month – without announcement – by triggering a provision in existing provincial legislation.

So far, few doctors have applied – although many probably don’t know it’s an option.

Vanig Garabedian did not do so, but now that he does, the Syrian refugee plans to apply for the license. Garabedian worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist in his native country.

“I have experience in crisis,” Garabedian told CBC Toronto. “This is what I can do to repay the country, which has given my family and me another chance to survive.”

The college is making the certificate available at a time when pressure on hospitals in the province is increasing, such as approximately 1 in 10 known cases of COVID-19 in Ontario are healthcare workers and more doctors are needed to treat with the expected thrust in cases.

Vanig Garabedian arrived in Canada as a Syrian refugee in 2015. Now a Canadian citizen, he wants to put his years of experience as a doctor on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. (Paul Borkwood / CBC)

Premier Doug Ford has warned that there is very little difference between what Ontario will face in the devastation of the Italian health care system and the scenario where some internationally trained doctors are looking for ways to help on the front lines of the pandemic.

Garabedian practiced for 16 years in Syria before coming to Canada in 2015. In the years that followed, he passed his exams from the Medical Council of Canada so he could continue practicing here.

First license issued mid-March

Last week, OMCO received only 12 requests and approved 10 requests. The college was unable to say whether internationally trained doctors were among the 10 doctors licensed.

CPSO issued its first license under the program in mid-March and indicates that those who obtain a license can apply to extend it for an additional 30 days.

The licenses are the product of a provision in the Ontario Medicines Act that has been in effect since the early 1990s. The provision exists so that CEMA can issue these temporary permits in situations such as pandemics, when there is a shortage of doctors.

In a written statement, OMCO told CBC Toronto that it is working to expedite requests so that doctors can start providing patient care as quickly as possible.

But before applying for the license, applicants must find a hospital to support them and a supervising doctor ready to supervise their work.

30-day supervised license applicants must have:

Diploma from a medical school in Canada, the United States, or a school that was, at the time of graduation, listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools.

Practiced medicine, obtained a medical degree or passed exams from the Medical Council of Canada in the past two years.

Secured a place working in a hospital, psychiatric facility or for a Crown agency.

I found a doctor ready to act as a supervisor.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca sees these licenses as a positive step forward in the fight against COVID-19 – within the limits of current provincial legislation.

But he said Ford and his team overseeing the province’s battle against the new coronavirus should also seek to harness the skills of other internationally trained health workers, such as nurses, technicians and doctors who do not meet legislative criteria.

Steven Del Duca, Ontario Liberal leader, believes the province should also seek to harness the skills of other internationally trained health workers, such as nurses and technicians. (Haydn Watters / CBC)

“This is the time when this pool of talent can be enlisted to try to help with something that we have never had to deal with before,” said Del Duca.

In Ontario, 13,000 internationally trained doctors and 6,000 internationally educated nurses are not working in their fields, according to HealthForceOntario figures that Del Duca cited in a letter to Premier Ford this week.

Province “actively involved in emergency planning”

The Minister of Health’s office told CBC Toronto that the province “is actively involved in emergency planning, which includes the use of thousands of unlicensed foreign health professionals to fill the gap. gaps ”.

Other jurisdictions in Canada and the United States have taken their own steps to use internationally trained health workers.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia announced Wednesday that it has accelerated new regulations to amend the province’s health professions act so that international medical graduates can apply for a supervised associate physician license to fight COVID-19.

It is now in a mandatory two-week review period.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order authorizing foreign medical school graduates who are not licensed to practice in the United States to provide patient care in hospitals, provided that they have completed one year of higher medical education.