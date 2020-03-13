Some Japanese worry more about the economy and the virus than the Olympics

TOKYO (AP) – Amid the spread of the coronavirus and uncertainty about the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, many Japanese people may be more concerned about the virus, what is happening to their schools and the state of the economy. The cancellation of the Olympic Games could be a secondary concern.

The fate of the Olympic Games is a daily subject as the Japanese government struggles to contain the coronavirus epidemic. President Donald Trump has suggested postponing the Tokyo Olympics for a year due to the spread of the coronavirus.

His suggestion was immediately rejected by Japanese Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympic medalist, on Friday.

Japanese organizers, government officials and the International Olympic Committee have denied that they would cancel or postpone. They say the Olympic Games will open on July 24 in the new $ 1.43 billion national stadium.

Not everyone the Associated Press interviewed in central Tokyo on Friday seemed unconvinced.

“If you think about the safety of athletes, I don’t think we should have the Olympics,” said Yoshio Yoshimoto, a 70-year-old contract worker. “Who would take responsibility if you force him and the coronavirus epidemic gets worse?”

Yoshimoto, wearing a surgical mask, said national leaders should focus on people’s health rather than thinking of ways to host the Olympics. “Even if the economy improves, the price is worth it if people get sick,” said Yoshimoto.

A retail store employee, Toshio Kimura walked past a busy train station with his wife and daughter. He said that Japan has already been criticized for managing a cruise ship. He said holding the Olympics without completely keeping the coronavirus under control could be a disaster.

As of Friday, Japan has 675 confirmed cases, plus 697 others from the Diamond Princess liner, where Japanese quarantine has been criticized for being insufficient.

Most people recover quickly from the virus after experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

“I’m sorry to say that, but I don’t think we should have the Olympics,” said Kimura. “Japan has already given the rest of the world a bad impression. Given the current situation of coronaviruses in Japan, I don’t think we should have the Olympics. It will only make things worse if we hold the games before we end the epidemic. ”

He also said that Japanese officials should think about what would happen after the Olympics, rather than just focusing on how to organize the games.

Student Mimi Okuta said she supported a postponement, saying that many other bigger problems affected people’s daily lives.

“Schools are closed, many working mothers are forced to be absent and stock prices are falling … and job fairs and student interviews are canceled due to the coronavirus,” she said. declared.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, under pressure to attack the coronavirus after criticism that it was too slow at first, has stepped up measures in recent weeks and has called for the closure of schools nationwide, the cancellation or postponement of cultural and sporting events and teleworking. Abe also presented an economic package to support small businesses and workers affected by the epidemic.

Japan is heavily invested in the Olympic Games. Organizers officially spend $ 12.6 billion on hosting the games, although a government audit report says the cost is twice as high. In addition, international broadcasters and sponsors have paid billions to the IOC for broadcast rights and exclusive advertising deals.

And some people might enjoy the Olympics, but local sports matter more.

Ayaki Ogushi, a 32-year-old office worker, laments a series of cancellations from other sporting events in Japan – baseball, football and even sumo.

“I find it hard to see many sports events canceled or postponed, especially Japanese professional baseball,” he said. “But I don’t care what happens at the Olympics.”