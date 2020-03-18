Someone in your house has coronavirus, now what?

Americans adapt to new standard to stay at home to prevent spread of novel coronavirus, but what should you do if a person you live with is tested positive and is self quarantine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that if someone in your home tests positive, everyone in the house should self-quarantine for at least 14 days or more until the patient is finished. have more symptoms and test negative.

If a parent has flu-like symptoms but has not been tested for coronavirus, global health expert Dr. Macklin E. Guzman told Fox News that it is important to call a provider health care and to be evaluated.

Although self-quarantine helps prevent spread outside the home, it might look a bit like a petri dish inside the house, but the CDC said there are measures that family members and roommates can take to stay healthy.

Guzman said that if a family member has a positive result, “it is generally safe for you to follow protective measures to minimize the spread of the infection and keep a safe distance from a family member who is sick, “said Guzman.

The CDC recommends that infected family members stay in a room away from others as much as possible and use a separate bathroom if available. Visitors should also be kept away from the house.

The patient’s bedroom door should be kept closed and only one family member should care for this person, as instructed by the CDC.

The caregiver should also leave food outside their room, and when the caregiver enters the room, both people should wear a face mask.

Older household members and those with underlying illnesses need to be even more careful to avoid sick parents.

Last month, a family of nine in Hong Kong all contracted the virus after sharing a hot meal.

Handkerchiefs and any other waste should be thrown in a lined bin away from others.

Experts also suggest that infected patients avoid contact with pets until it is known whether pets can contract the virus.

When quarantined with a sick person at home, healthy people should watch their own symptoms and temperature and contact a doctor if they start to feel sick.

Especially in small spaces, family members often have to wash their hands inside the house and disinfect common areas, including items like light switches, door handles, TV remote controls and books and toys. Disinfect practically often.

Although it is not yet known how long COVID-19 can survive on surfaces, recent studies show that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can last in air for hours and on different surfaces up to 28 days, depending on BBC New.

A single cough can release up to 3,000 droplets that hang in the air or land on surfaces.

The CDC says that people touching infected surfaces and then their faces are considered the main source of spread.

“The best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is to follow all of the same basic practices that are important in protecting yourself from the flu,” said Guzman. “These practices can be applied inside and outside the home.”

