Sophie Grégoire Trudeau feels good 2 weeks after a positive COVID-19 test: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is recovering from COVID-19 and is “feeling good” after contracting the virus during a trip to the United Kingdom earlier this month.

Trudeau said he and his family plan to stay home even though their 14-day recommended quarantine period ends Friday.

Trudeau did not say whether Grégoire Trudeau had been authorized by the doctors. In Ontario, the standard for classification as COVID-19 “resolved” is two consecutive negative test results administered more than 24 hours apart.

Grégoire Trudeau fell ill after participating in a WE Day charity event in London with his daughter, Ella-Grace, and stepmother, Margaret Trudeau, on March 4.

“Sophie feels good. My family is doing well. My children and I – we are all fine,” said Trudeau on Saturday.

“We continue to follow direct advice from healthcare professionals on the next steps. We asked people to stay at home and work from home as much as possible – don’t go out if they shouldn’t, don’t have to – and it’s definitely something we do and encourage everyone to do it, “he said.

Since being tested positive over two weeks ago, Grégoire Trudeau has experienced some of the flu-like symptoms that accompany the virus, but also a persistent headache.

Trudeau has isolated himself from his wife’s positive test in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus to other ministers and senior government officials. Trudeau has never personally experienced any of the symptoms and he has not been tested for the virus.

Trudeau organized telephone and video meetings. He spoke to the nation daily from outside his home, Rideau Cottage. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been the face of near-daily COVID-19 ministerial press conferences on Parliament Hill.

In addition to Grégoire Trudeau, the WE Day guest list included British celebrities such as chef Jamie Oliver, actor Idris Elba, singer Leona Lewis and race car driver Lewis Hamilton. The Elbe has also since tested positive for COVID-19.

Grégoire Trudeau was part of a panel with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard for a discussion on “the education and empowerment of girls and women”.

It is estimated that 13,000 young people attended the event.