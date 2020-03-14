Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus and will remain isolated, her office said Thursday.

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “is in good health and has no symptoms,” said PMO, adding that he will follow the advice of doctors and remain isolated for 14 days. It will not be tested because it has no symptoms.

Grégoire Trudeau thanked the people who contacted her.

“Even if I experience uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will soon be on my feet,” she said in a statement.

“Being quarantined at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who may be experiencing this situation and those facing more serious health problems.”

Meanwhile, a meeting between Trudeau, provincial premiers and Aboriginal leaders scheduled to start in Ottawa on Thursday has been postponed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trudeau, who was absent from the House of Commons on Thursday due to his self-isolation, received the best wishes from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer at the opening of the daily question period.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of all members when I extend our best wishes to the Prime Minister and his wife and to any other parliamentarian who may be affected by symptoms. We wish him and her a speedy recovery, “he said.

Scheer later wished Gregoire Trudeau a speedy recovery in a Twitter message.

I am really sorry to hear that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Jill and I wish him a speedy recovery. We think of her and her family in these difficult times. & mdash;@AndrewScheer

The WHC statement says that Trudeau would speak with provincial and territorial leaders over the phone to discuss “class action” to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The agenda for the now-canceled first ministers’ meeting was to focus on economic issues, including the impact of falling oil prices on the national economy, the pressing need for essential infrastructure, and the impact of COVID-19.

Prime Minister spent the day briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from his home, including talking with other world leaders and participating in the special committee discussion of COVID-19 said a PMO statement.

One of these calls was with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. According to a PMO reading, Trudeau expressed solidarity with Conte and all the Italians as they take “extraordinary measures” to contain and respond to COVID-19.

“The premiers have discussed the measures they are taking to protect health and safety and promote economic resilience. They have agreed on the importance of international coordination in response to the virus,” said the executive summary.

Trudeau also met with President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau reassured Canadians at the end of a day that saw record declines in the stock market. The S & P / TSX Composite Index fell nearly 12%, overshadowing the previous day-long record set on Black Monday in October 1987.

“We are expecting a level of volatility in the stock market right now. We know that with coronavirus there is a high level of uncertainty, and this is reflected in the markets,” he said.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau reassured Canadians at the end of a day that saw record declines in the stock market. 1:24

The Minister of Finance has said that he wants to reassure people that the federal government is doing everything it can to protect the health of Canadians and to ensure the “long-term” health of the economy.

Morneau highlighted the new billion dollars in spending announced on Wednesday to boost the healthcare system’s response to the virus. He also said that steps have been taken to ensure that people can stay home to work and that, despite federal deficits, Canada remains well positioned to act if necessary.

Morneau also said he would hold talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and some Canadian banking executives to ensure that his government retained the capacity to respond to the need.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday that experts have suggested that coronavirus could infect 30-70% of the population. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared the pandemic.

Today, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh announced on Twitter that he is staying at home because he “is not feeling well”.

“I have been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe that I have symptoms compatible with COVID19. But their advice is for me to limit contact with the public until I feel better”, a he tweeted.

Friends, I’m at home today, I’m not feeling well. I have been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe that I have symptoms compatible with COVID19. But their advice is for me to limit contact with the public until I feel better. & mdash;@theJagmeetSingh

At noon on Thursday, there were at least 137 suspected and confirmed cases reported in Canada, with one death.

Calgary reported the first known Canadian case of a child who tested positive for the virus, and Manitoba and Saskatchewan each announced their first suspected case on Thursday.

Across the country, concerts, conferences, sporting events and other public gatherings have been canceled. Today, the NHL has suspended its season due to COVID-19.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) still rates the risk as low for Canadians, but says there is a higher risk of serious consequences for people over 65 and those whose immunity or chronic health problems are reduced. PHAC says it is continually assessing the situation “as it evolves quickly”.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has already arrived in Ottawa for the scheduled meetings, said today that all Canadians must take action to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

“Moments of emergency force us to put aside our differences, to support each other, to stay united as a country and to reassure the people of Ontario and the people of Canada that we are all in the same boat” , he said at a press conference in the capital.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver already canceled his presence at the meeting “out of too much caution” and after a conversation with the chief medical officer of health in his territory.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also questioned whether it was “prudent” for the leaders of the country to meet in one place.

“We have actually established links with Ottawa and our colleagues and we plan to do so during a videoconference. Can we see things differently? If we ask people to stay at home, should we do the same? Higgs said in an interview with CBC Power and politics.