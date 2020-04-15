Sources believe the coronavirus originated in Wuhan’s laboratory as part of China’s efforts to compete with the United States

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 hails from a laboratory in Wuhan not as a biological weapon, but as part of China’s efforts to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States, several sources which have been Informed about the details of the Chinese government’s early actions and the relevant documents were revealed to Fox News.

It is perhaps “the most expensive government coverage of all time,” said one of the sources.

The sources estimate that the initial transmission of the virus was from the bat to humans, and that the “patient zero” worked in the laboratory, then entered the population of Wuhan.

Asked by John Roberts of Fox News about the story, President Trump said at a Wednesday press briefing on the coronavirus: “More and more, we are hearing the story … we are doing a very thorough review of this horrible situation. “

The documents detail the doctors’ first efforts in the laboratory and the first containment efforts. Wuhan’s wet market, originally identified as a possible point of origin, has never sold bats, and sources tell Fox News that blaming the wet market was China’s effort to bypass the laboratory blame, as well as the country’s propaganda efforts targeting the United States and Italy. .

U.S. Embassy officials warned in January 2018 on the inadequate security at the laboratory of the Wuhan Institute of Virology and transmitted information on scientists carrying out risky research on bat coronaviruses, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Responding to the report, General Mark Milley, President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday afternoon: “It should not surprise you that we took a keen interest in it and that we had a lot of information at a glance hard at that. I would just say at this point it is inconclusive, although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural, but we do not know for sure. “

The Americans originally helped train the Chinese in a program called PREVENT long before the Chinese started working on this virus. The French government helped the Chinese set up the Wuhan laboratory.

China has “100% deleted” the data and changed it, the sources told Fox News. Samples have been destroyed, contaminated areas have been cleaned up, some of the first reports have been deleted, and academic articles have been muffled.

There were doctors and journalists who “disappeared”, warning of the spread of the virus and its contagious nature and of human-to-human transmission. China quickly intervened to suspend domestic travel from Wuhan to the rest of China, but did not prevent international flights from Wuhan.

In addition, sources tell Fox News that the World Health Organization (WHO) has been an accomplice since the help china cover his tracks.

Asset ad to the White House coronavirus Tuesday at Rose Garden that the United States will immediately suspend all WHO funding, claiming that he had put “political correctness on the rescue measures”. The United States is the WHO’s largest single donorand the State Department previously planned to provide the agency with $ 893 million over the current two-year funding period.

Senior officials separately tell Fox News that the deployment of the President’s “plan to reopen the American economy” will take place Thursday afternoon, first for governors, then briefed by the press.

Meanwhile, Trump’s handling of the crisis has been worked out. On January 24, for example, Trump tweeted to congratulate “transparency“on the coronavirus.

Although they do not speak on behalf of the president, the sources dared an explanation, saying that it was a diplomatic speech to make the Chinese “feel good”. while the investigation continued, trade and other negotiations taking place simultaneously.

Within six days of a secret decision by senior Chinese officials to deal with a pandemic caused by a new coronavirus, the city of Wuhan, at the epicenter of the disease, held a mass banquet for tens of thousands people; millions have started traveling for Lunar New Year celebrations.

President Xi Jinping warned the public on the seventh day of January 20. But by that time, more than 3,000 people had been infected during almost a week of silence.

“It’s great,” said Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California in Los Angeles. “If they had intervened six days earlier, there would have been far fewer patients and the medical facilities would have been sufficient. We could have avoided the collapse of the Wuhan medical system. “

Barnini Chakraborty and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.