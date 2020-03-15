South Africa places travel restrictions on coronaviruses in the United States and other hard-hit countries

Sunday, in a huge package, the South African president Cyril Ramaphosa Visas for citizens of high-risk countries, including the United States, have been revoked to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Although South Africa has only seen 61 cases of coronavirus, and no deaths so far, officials said, the visa stoppage appeared to target work visas.

US citizens can enter the African country for 90 days without a visa.

The president also spoke of preventing American citizens from entering his country from Wednesday.

“We have decided to take urgent and drastic measures to manage the disease, protect the population of our country and reduce the impact of the virus on our society and on our economy,” the South African president said during a broadcast. national television. address.

He added: “If we act quickly, purposefully and collectively, we can limit the effects of the coronavirus on our people and our country.”

South Africans arriving from the United States must be tested for the virus.

The speech was not clear on the details, but it seemed that the South Africans of Italy and other high risk countries such as China would need to enter quarantine upon his return to the republic.

“It is worrying that we are now dealing with the internal transmission of the virus. This situation calls for an extraordinary response; there can be no half measure, ”added the president in his speech.

It also prohibited gatherings of more than 100 people at a time.

By examining the spread of the pandemicAfrica – a continent of 54 nations and a total population of more than 1.2 billion people – on Friday recorded fewer than 100 cases, and only a few countries have registered more than one infection. This includes South Africa, 26 in Algeria and two in Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

It is of great concern that, as the coronavirus continues to grow, it will eventually spread to Africa and overwhelm an already deeply tense and fragile health system. Michael Yao, WHO chief of emergency operations in Africa, promised that early detection would be crucial as the continent’s health systems “are already overwhelmed by many ongoing epidemic outbreaks”.

The reasons for the small number of cases recorded were multiple. Experts have warned that just because the authorities didn’t say it doesn’t spread the virus without knowing it. The main concern is simply that the number of tests performed was not sufficient and that the number of diagnoses was therefore insufficient.

Paul Tilsley of Fox News contributed to this report.