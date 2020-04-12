South Carolina church displaced by coronavirus moves Easter service to fight severe storms

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

When Pastor Matt McGarity looked at his clover, Caroline from the south, congregation, he saw a different view than anything he had seen before. The familiar faces of his herd were blurred behind the windshields of the vehicles, except for a few children who were sticking their heads out of the sunroofs. Some clung to the dogs while others Easter service in their best Sunday – a Saturday evening.

While many churches have made the decision to broadcast their Easter online services in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic, The relevant Church has chosen to celebrate the resurrection of Christ together, but with the right distance. A severe weather forecasts forced the church to increase Sunday service.

Gloved volunteers carefully distributed prepackaged communion packages to families who went to the YMCA parking lot. An email sent in advance asked the congregation to stay in their vehicles, insisting that the toilets would not be available.

The cars were spaced to comply with CDC guidelines and the McGarity message was broadcast on their radios on an FM frequency.

“It may be the start of a small radio ministry,” joked the pastor on stage.

As the worship team led the parking lot in the hymn “Jesus Paid It All”, Kendra Husband stretched out her arm to the sky through a crack in the passenger side window. Yes, the experience was a little different, but that didn’t stop the husband from worshiping.

She laughed when she realized that the family who usually stood behind them in the church was parked behind them.

“Instead of adjusting or saying yes, we had to honk the horn, wipers, dangers,” she said.

While McGarity, who also serves as a chaplain on Navy reserves, preached in the New Testament, the cars honked sporadically. He encouraged him from his unusual pulpit.

“Let me hear some noise from this parking lot,” he said to his congregation.

Kelly Hills said she was happy to see churches rise to the challenge of the virus and keep congregations together.

“We felt like Easter morning tonight. Joyful, pregnant, hopeful, ”she said.

Nearly 300 people attended Relevant’s unorthodox Easter service, about 30 miles southwest of Charlotte, North Carolina.