South Carolina Confirms Death of Resident of Coronavirus Health Care Facility

The Governor of South Carolina confirmed the first related to coronavirus died Monday, the Department of Health describing the victim as an elderly resident of a qualified nursing home.

“We are saddened by the news of the first death in South Carolina due to COVID-19,” Governor Governor McMaster tweeted. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and the community. South Carolinians must continue to support each other through prayer and common sense, taking precautions and showing courtesy and compassion. “

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the man was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.

DHEC stated that it works with the establishment all potential contacts and provides advice on infection control.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about the impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones and our condition,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant, said in the release. “This is a rapidly evolving public health event and the DHEC takes each new infectious disease seriously. This is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect people at high risk, such as the elderly and those with serious underlying health conditions. “

South Carolina has had at least 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which has spread to 49 states. There have been at least 64 deaths in the United States and more than 3,700 confirmed illnesses.