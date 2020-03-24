South Carolina mom with 7-month-old son infected with coronavirus says: “COVID-19 is no joke”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

South Carolina mom talks about COVID-19 after 7-month-old son tests positive new coronavirus.

Last week, Courtney Doster took her youngest child, Emmett, to an emergency care clinic in the town of Elgin after waking up to a fever, a common sign of the disease. Doster’s mother had previously tested positive, which led the mother to fear that her son would also be infected.

“He woke up from a nap that made a fever, so we were going to wait and see, but my mother was also tested positive for the virus,” said Doster. WACH local news station, noting that her son’s fever was 104 degrees Fahrenheit at one point.

After a test for COVID-19 confirmed his suspicions, Doster took Facebook with a call: Stay at home.

“COVID19 is no joke,” she began the publication, which has had some 19,000 reactions and more than 44,000 actions to date. “Now is not the time to go out and have game dates, or go to Walmart, or go out to eat. Stay at home, please! Nothing worse than your 7 month old child who has 104 fever, who gets stuffed and pushed several times, and then told that he is positive. “

“He has pneumonia which is the most serious form of this virus. Please read and learn the facts … the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] among other medical sites have tons of information! “

Doster told WACH that no one else in his family – including his two other children, a 4 and 2 year old child – was showing signs of the disease at this time. However, the family is now under compulsory quarantine for 14 days.

The news comes after a new study published in the journal Pediatrics found that babies and preschoolers are at particularly high risk of developing severe symptoms when they are infected with the coronavirus. Although the percentage of severe cases in children is very low – almost 6% of the 2,143 cases of children under the age of 18 examined – those who developed serious illnesses experienced serious respiratory problems.

Researchers remain puzzled as to why children are less affected by the virus than adults – especially since children are generally among the most vulnerable to seasonal illnesses like the flu or other coronaviruses. But a pediatrician who previously talked to Fox News said it could be their frequent exposure to these seasonal diseases that could protect them from COVID-19.

“No one knows exactly why this is happening, but the likely reason is that each winter season, several non-COVID-19 coronaviruses circulate that children are very prone to catch,” said pediatrician Dr. Peter Jung. “Their frequent exposure to these other coronaviruses probably gives them a certain level of immunity that adults may not have. There are probably other contributing factors, but this is probably the most important. “

Courtney Doster did not immediately return a request for further comment.

Vandana Rambaran and Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.