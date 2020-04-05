South Korean online trend helps GTA students recreate group studies while physically distancing themselves

As the COVID-19 pandemic closed libraries and cafes, some Toronto students are turning to an online trend to overcome the loneliness of studying on their own.

It’s called “Gong-bang”, short for “gongbu bangsong” which translates to “broadcast study” – and it’s a growing trend that started in South Korea, where many students study until 6 p.m. per day to prepare for exams.

Similar to the popular trend “meokbang”, also known as “mukbang” or “television show”, the study shows have also attracted an online niche community – one that includes the student’s University of Toronto, Rachel McKenna-Marshall, 24.

She has watched these videos daily since her classes closed.

“With [these videos] and self-insulating, you can recreate that feeling of being in the library and having people studying around you, “said McKenna-Marshall, who works for his masters in architecture.

She was already watching these videos once a week to help her study before public health officials imposed physical distance across Ontario.

While it may not be the most compelling content you can find online, these videos have garnered millions of views on YouTube – many channels are now dedicated only to videos of people studying in silence for several hours at a time.

Often turning a page or clicking on a keyboard is all you can hear in a video. It is intended to mimic the environment of a library to help viewers focus on studying and nothing else.

Some videos play soft music, while others have white noise in the background.

Study shows are often recorded live and broadcast on platforms like AfreecaTV, a Korean live streaming platform or Twitch, while others are uploaded as videos on YouTube and are meant to be replayed. anytime.

Study by intervals

McKenna-Marshall says she has trouble concentrating at home, but the videos allow her to turn it into a study space.

The pomodoro technique, a method commonly used in these “study with me” videos, consists of continuous 30-minute intervals in which 25 minutes are spent in study with a five-minute break at the end of each interval. It is intended to instill a sense of urgency and to work with the time you have available, while taking a short break throughout.

University of T graduate Nasir Kharma launched his own YouTube channel Kharma Medic two years ago to share advice with other students who are considering enrolling in medical school.

At first I will be honest, I found it a bit of a strange concept … – Nasir Kharma

Now a medical student at King’s College London, the 24-year-old brought his channel to 145,000 subscribers and garnered more than seven million views.

Kharma says he had never heard of study videos with me until one of his viewers asked him to record one.

He says he had to search it on Google.

Kharma’s YouTube channel has accumulated millions of views and 145,000 subscribers. (Sara Jabakhanji / CBC)

“At first, I’m going to be honest, I found it a bit of a strange concept. I thought, ‘Why would you want to watch someone else study if you study?’ Said Kharma.

Her first video “Study with Me” received 170,000 visits, which is more than double the views on her other videos.

“Most of the comments would be something like,” I haven’t been productive for a week and it really helped me sit down and do all the work I had to do, “or you know,” I “I have an exam coming up and it’s perfect,” he said.

The majority of the students who watch his videos come from Canada, the United States and India.

Kharma says that this method of study does not work for him but he understands why it works for his subscribers.

“If students are having trouble structuring their time or finding the discipline to sit and work, I think the video studying with me would be a very powerful way to motivate them,” he said.

Connection in time of physical distance

It wouldn’t be surprising if more people started watching these videos because they “really help bond” during this time of physical distancing, said Michelle Cho, assistant professor in the East Asian Studies Department at ‘University of Toronto. Her research focuses on popular aesthetics in Korean cinema, media and popular culture.

Any type of live streaming that is filmed individually can capture a feeling of “friendliness” that appeals to many, said Cho.

“If you can connect with other people and know that other people are doing the same thing, it creates a kind of solidarity and responsibility, even if you are still sitting in your room by yourself.”