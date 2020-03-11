Southland Conference 2020 Women’s Basketball Tournament: Meetings, Players and More

The Southland 2020 Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will determine which team receives an automatic bid for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to start on March 12 and end until March 15 at the Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.

Eight of the 13 conference teams participated in the tournament.

Here is the Southland tournament schedule.

MARCH 12 – FIRST ROUND

New Orleans # 5 vs. Southeast Louisiana # 8 (noon ET)

Nicholls State # 6 vs. The Word Incarnate # 7 (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – QUARTERLY FINALS

# 4 Sam Houston State vs first round winner (noon ET)

Abilene Christian # 3 vs winner of the first round (2:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14 – Semi-finals

N ° 1 Texas A & M-Coprus Christi c. Quarter-final winner (2 p.m. ET)

# 2 Stephen F. Austin vs quarterfinal winner (4:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semi-final winner vs Semi-final winner (2 p.m. ET)

HISTORY OF THE SOUTHERN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

BREANNA WRIGHT, ABILENE CHRISTIAN: Breanna Wright put an exclamation mark on her dominance in the conference by winning the Southland player of the year title. She was also an All-Southland selection for the third time in her college career.

DOMINIQUE GOLIGHTLY, ABILENE CHRISTIAN: Dominique Golightly was another solid player for the Wildcats this season. She averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in the regular season.

IMANI ROBINSON, WORD INCARNATED: Imani Robinson was named to the first All-Southland team. She averages 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.

AMBER LEGGETT, SAM HOUSTON STATE: Amber Leggett had a solid season for Sam Houston State. Leggett heads to the Southland tournament with an average of 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

STEPHANIE VISSCHER, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN: Stephanie Visscher was named to the first all-star team for her performance this season. She averaged 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the second-seeded Ladyjacks.

CHAMPION 2019

Abilene Christian beat Texas A & M-Corpus Christi in 2019, 69-68. Breanna Wright was named MVP of the tournament.