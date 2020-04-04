Spain is now the second highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Spain recorded the second largest number of coronavirus new cases and deaths worldwide, new figures show.

The nation has passed the dark milestone even if it reports some discreet optimism: for the second day in a row, the number of new deaths has decreased.

In the past 24 hours, 809 people have died from the disease, up from 932 in the previous period, according to the data.

The total number of cases rose to 124,736, surpassing Italy as the most infected nation in Europe, second in the world behind the United States. Spain also joins Italy as the only nation to register a five-digit death toll, with 11,744 deaths.

Earlier this week, Spain experienced its highest number of deaths in a single day, with 950 deaths, but since then the number has declined. Italy, the only country in the world to have a higher death rate than Spain, has managed to see some signs seems to flatten its curve, showing some signs of hope.

Spain also suffered a tragedy earlier this week, when Princess Maria Teresa became the first royal to die from a coronavirus.

It is too early to say whether Spain has managed to control its situation or not.