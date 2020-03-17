Spanish football club announces more positive coronavirus tests after Champions League games

Spain is among the European countries hardest hit by coronavirus epidemic and one of the best football clubs in the country is feeling the pinch.

Valencia announced Monday that at least nine club members have tested positive for the coronavirus, with at least five confirmed cases coming Sunday, according to Goal.com.

“Several additional tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus with Valencia CF coaches and players have come back positive,” the club said. “All the cases are asymptomatic and the people involved are currently isolated at home, receiving a medical evaluation and carrying out their planned training plan.”

Valencia had played a Champions League match against Atalanta last week, losing 8-4 overall. The Champions League match was suspended last week.

“Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after its UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta on February 19 in Milan – an area confirmed as” high risk “by the Italian authorities a few days later – which included the maintenance of a distance between the team and the club employees / For the general public, these latest results show that the inherent exposure to such matches caused a positive test rate of around 35%, “the club said.

“Valencia CF wishes to take this opportunity to insist that the population stay at home and strictly respect the hygiene and infection prevention measures published previously. We also wish to express our confidence in our health system and in the recommendations of the Ministry of Health concerning cases of coronavirus infection treated in isolation. “

Valencia defender Ezequiel Gray was the first La Liga player to test positive for the disease with teammates Eliaquim Mangala and Jose Gaya following in his footsteps and announcing their own diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the latest statistics from the World Health Organization show that Spain has more than 9,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with more than 300 deaths.