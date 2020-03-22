Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Spanish opera star Plácido Domingo fell ill.

The 79-year-old singer announced Sunday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected hundreds of thousands of people around the world.

“I think it is my moral duty to announce that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Coronavirus,” read an article on the Domingo Facebook page. “My family and I are all isolated from ourselves for as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

He explained that he and his family were “in good health” despite his fever and cough which led him to be tested.

Domingo’s message continued with an important message to his fans.

“I urge everyone to be extremely careful, to follow basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, standing at least 6 feet from others, doing everything in your power to prevent the virus from spread and most importantly, stay at home if you can! ” writes Domingo. “Together, we can fight this virus and end the current global crisis, so that we can hopefully resume our daily lives very quickly.”

He added, “Please follow the guidelines and regulations of your local government to stay safe and protect not only yourself, but our entire community.”

Domingo is currently at the center of sexual harassment charges, facing allegations by several women of trial and error and forced kissing.