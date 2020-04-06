Speech by US Secretary of the Navy USS Theodore Roosevelt triggers calls for lawmakers to fire him

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Many Democrats in Congress call for action Marine Secretary Thomas Modly will be laid off following a passionate speech he gave sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt in which he berated the ship former commander for expressing concerns coronavirus in a heavily worded letter that was leaked to the media.

Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, called for Defense Secretary Mark Esper to fire Modly for his remarks about Captain Brett Crozier, whom he described as “too naive or too stupid” to direct the transporter.

“TR sailors are on the front lines of this pandemic and the defense of our nation in the Pacific,” Luria tweeted Monday. “The remarks from @SECNAV interim to the crew show that he is in no way fit to lead our Navy through this difficult period. @ EsperDoD should immediately dismiss him.”

Modly faces wave of criticism after accusing Crozier of “treason” for her letter warning that the coronavirus had created a dire situation on the ship, which is now moored at Guam. Last week, the San Francisco Chronicle published the letter in which Crozier asked for help to contain the virus, which has infected at least 155 sailors on board the ship, including himself.

He was removed from command last week after defense officials said he was released from the chain of command. The crew members cheered him as he left the carrier.

“I didn’t take this decision lightly,” Modly said of her decision. “I have no doubt in my mind [Capt.] Crozier did what he thought was in the best interest [of] the safety and well-being of its crew. Unfortunately, he did the opposite. “

Many Democrats have argued that Crozier oversaw the health and safety of his crew and was punished for the muzzled response of the Navy. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a Marine veteran, also asked that Modly be sacked for his remarks.

“Modly should be removed without ceremony for these shocking remarks – especially after failing to protect the safety and health of seafarers. He betrayed their confidence,” Blumenthal tweeted, while calling for an investigation by the ministry’s inspector general of the defense.

California official Ted Lieu, a colonel in the Air Force Reserve, called Modly “hypocritical” after his speech was leaked while saying he was not fit to lead the Marine.

Texas representative Filemon Vela made it clear: “Modly needs to quit!”

In one declaration, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine called Modly’s comments “inappropriate and under the office of the Secretary of the Navy.”

“It is deeply disappointing that he is delivering a speech aboard an American aircraft carrier suggesting that Captain Crozier could be” stupid “and bashing the media for trying to expose the truth,” he said. “These dedicated sailors deserve better for their leadership.”

President Trump supported Modly’s decision over the weekend, saying Crozier “shouldn’t be talking like that in a letter. I thought it was terrible what he had done.”