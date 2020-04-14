Sportswear company producing mass masks during the coronavirus pandemic: “We have an obligation to give back”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Rhoback Activewear co-founder Kevin Hubbard said “America’s News HQ“Saturday that his company has to hire new employees to meet the “crazy” demand for masks that the company produces during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlottesville, Virginia-based company typically produces performance polo shirts but turned to making “victory masks” with American flags sewn on them, a return to the “victory” clothes produced during the First and the Second World War.

“We thought that if we put an American flag on the mask, it would encourage everyone to do their part, wear the masks and slow the spread,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard said his company donated its first batch of masks to healthcare workers and then opened its supplies to people who wanted to buy masks for healthcare professionals. Rhoback has received thousands of orders after offering the masks to the general public.

Despite a 200% growth projection in 2020, the Hubbard company decided to price the masks at cost without making a profit.

Rhoback Activewear is also participating in Carts4Hearts, an effort by e-commerce brands to help during the pandemic. Hubbard told Fox News that it would offer online sales on Thursday and donate some of the profits to groups helping people in their area.

“We think that even if we are all small e-commerce companies, as we are always open, we have an obligation to give back,” he said.