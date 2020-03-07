‘Squad’ renews calls for abolition of death penalty after execution of convicted hitman

Left delegates known as the “Squad” renew their calls for the abolition of the death penalty after the execution this week of an Alabama police killer sentenced to death for his role in the murder of three police officers at an alleged drug house in 2004.

“Abolish the death penalty”, tweeted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., After the execution of Nathaniel Woods.

ALABAMA EXECUTS NATHANIEL JR WOOD, LINKED TO THE KILLERS OF 3 POLICE OFFICERS; NO LAST WORDS

“No one should take the life of another,” tweeted representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. “It includes government.”

Woods was executed by lethal injection Thursday for his participation in the brutal murders of three police officers in 2004 in Birmingham, Alabama: Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III and Charles R. Bennett.

The three officers were shot dead by Kerry Spencer, who opened fire with a high-powered rifle while attempting to serve a warrant for domestic assault against Woods. Woods was convicted of complicity, prosecutors arguing that he had drawn the police into the home and that he was an active participant who had designated one of the police so that Spencer could shoot him.

Testimony cited by State Attorney General Steve Marshall in a letter to Governor Kay Ivey Urging him not to grant Woods a stay, said Woods was found after the killings with bullets in his pocket and that he was “very relaxed”. He also allegedly wrote to one of the officer’s widows: “I will forgive, but I [won’t] forget.”

“The evidence presented at trial clearly shows that although Woods may not have pulled the trigger, he participated fully in the massacres of officers,” said Marshall.

Woods is also says for bragging that he and Spencer “shot them” and an adaptation of a rap song was found later in his cell in his writing that included the lines: “I have no remorse because I am the f — as a murderer; Have you ever heard of a killa; I drop pigs like Kerry Spencer. “

He was convicted on four counts of qualified murder; three counts of intentionally causing the death of a police officer in the course of his or her duties, and one for killing two or more persons under the scheme or behavior.

Activists, family members, Democrats and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West called on Ivey to halt the execution – stressing that he was not the shooter, as well as statements by Spencer that he was the solely responsible for the shooting.

“He is in fact innocent,” Woods’ sister Pamela Woods told reporters outside the prison earlier on Thursday. “Kerry Spencer, the shooter himself, has repeatedly stated that he did it alone without anyone’s help.”

Ivey did not stay the execution and explained why in a lengthy statement: “A jury of Woods’ peers has convicted him of four counts of qualified murder. In the past 15 years, his conviction has been reviewed at least nine times, and no court has found reason to quash the jury’s decision. “

Family members of the police described in statements how their lives had been shattered by the murders of their loved ones.

“Nathaniel Woods chose his fate on June 17, 2004. This horrible day could have been avoided if he had had the slightest compassion or respect for law enforcement,” said Starr Sidelinker when reading a statement on behalf of the sister of Chisholm.

Greg Owen, the son of Officer Owen, said in a written statement that his father was a 58-year-old grandfather who only wanted to protect the people of the town where he grew up.

“Instead of going home that day, he was ambushed, murdered and died on the floor of a dirty drug house,” wrote Greg Owen.

But representative Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., accused Alabama for “murdering an innocent man” and talking about the “trauma” inflicted on the family of the convicted killer cop.

“The #trauma inflicted on #NathanielWoods’ family will last for generations,” she said. “We need a system that centers on shared power, freedom, equality, security and dignity.”

Representative Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., A retweeted her colleagues, as well as activist Shaun King who said he was “crushed, Nate suffered this grizzly injustice” and said he “didn’t had broken no law at all. ” Pressley linked to a bill she introduced last year that would ban the death penalty.

Spencer is also on death row, but no execution date has been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.