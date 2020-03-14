Stanford Warns Public Against False Breathing Test For Coronavirus, Calling It “Misinformation”

Viral social media posts that have also appeared in message chains incorrectly claim that there is a way to self-test the coronavirus it involves holding your breath – advice from Stanford.

The university said on Friday that it had nothing to do with the false request for a breath test, which appeared to have surfaced last week.

“False information about the symptoms and treatment of COVID-19 wrongly attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in emails,” Stanford tweeted.

Social media users share the fake post on What’s App, Twitter and Facebook, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

“Experts from Taiwan provide a simple self-check that we can do every morning,” said the message, allegedly from a friend on the board of Stanford hospitals. “Breathe deeply and hold it for more than 10 seconds. If you successfully complete it without discomfort, suffocation or tightness, it proves that there is no fibrosis in the lungs, which basically indicates no infection. “

The post also says that if a coronavirus patient arrives at the hospital too late, his lungs will undergo 50% fibrosis, a scarring of the lungs that restricts breathing. And he claims that drinking water every 15 minutes will kill the virus. Each of these statements is false.

Dr. Robert Legare Atmar, an infectious disease specialist at Baylor College of Medicine, told the AP that there was no clear evidence that the coronavirus causes 50% pulmonary fibrosis.

Experts said the 10-second shared online test would not be a reliable way to determine if someone has the virus, according to the AP.

“This approach can be useful in identifying people with more serious lung disease,” said Atmar. “But it will not identify people who are infected and have mild to zero symptoms.”

Beyond the coronavirus, many things could cause limited breathing, including asthma, anxiety, or heart disease, Dr. Gregory Poland, head of vaccine research at the Mayo Clinic, told AP. in Rochester, Minnesota. All of this could make it difficult to hold your breath for 10 seconds, he said.

The PA also reported that the World Health Organization has continuously updated its social media platforms to refute false allegations regarding the coronavirus. On February 7, WHO in the Philippines sent a tweet repealing the claim about drinking water to avoid catching the virus.

British citizens have been warned not to fear false advice from the British Ministry of Health and Welfare, the The telegraph of the day reported on Friday.

The department said the position was not specific and directed people to its location. website for official advice on the epidemic, according to the document.