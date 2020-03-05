Starbucks stops using reusable mugs for coronavirus concerns

Starbucks Due to concerns about the spread of coffee, the use of reusable mugs in coffee shops has been temporarily suspended Coronavirus.

“We’re suspending the use of personal cups and” for here “products in stores,” Rosenn Williams, vice president, wrote a letter on the website of a Seattle-based company. Was. “We will continue to respect the 10 cent discount for those who bring in personal cups or seek products” here “. “

Williams writes that the company follows all guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including increased store cleaning and disinfection.

“The health and well-being of our partners and customers remains a priority and a priority. Despite the confusion and uncertainty that COVID-19 brings to our daily lives, we act wisely and courageously. I will continue to do so, “she added.

The company, which has stores around the world, closed half of its Chinese coffee shops in January as the virus began to spread nationwide, but many have since reopened. USA Today report.

Starbucks has also restricted business-related air travel by the end of March and has modified or postponed plans for large meetings at US and Canadian offices. Williams.

Seattle is at the epicenter of epidemics in the United States. So far, 10 out of 11 people from the country who died from the virus are from Washington.

