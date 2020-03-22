Starbucks Temporarily Closes Most Locations in Canada Due to Coronavirus

Starbucks joins the growing list of companies that are cutting back on their services in Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday evening, the company announced that it would close most of its cafes and only offer delivery and drive-through service over the next two weeks.

“Thank you very much for everything you do, and most importantly know that all of our decisions are to balance customer service and partners, with science and facts, to serve our communities in the most impactful way possible as long as sure to do that, “Lori Digulla, President of Starbucks Canada, wrote in an open letter to staff.

Some Starbucks locations will remain open near hospitals and health centers, “in the company’s efforts to serve first responders, health workers and their incredible support staff,” said the letter.

“We don’t think the slats are” essential “. But in times of crisis, the government requests that food and beverage outlets remain open when possible for pickup, drive-through or delivery” said Digulla’s letter.

The chain stopped filling reusable cups earlier this month due to the spread of COVID-19. (Pete Evans / CBC)

The company had already closed some of its cafe seats and temporarily stopped refilling reusable cups earlier this month due to the spread of COVID-19.

Starbucks Canada also told its employees that it had increased the “disaster bonus” it announced on Thursday to help them.