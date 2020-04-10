Start of clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine, a potential treatment for coronaviruses, according to NIH

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

A human clinical trial for an antimalarial drug presented as a possible treatment option for patients COVID-19 infections started this week, according to the National Institute of Health (NIH).

NIH in a press release on Thursday said a clinical trial for the drug hydroxychloroquine has started with the first participants enrolled at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. The trial involves some 500 adults “who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 or in an emergency department with planned hospitalization,” officials told me.

NEW YORK PHYSICIAN INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS TALKS WITH COVID-19: “IT WAS SEVERER THAN I FORECASTED”

The trial is placebo-controlled and randomized, which means that some patients will be treated with hydroxychloroquine while others will not. However, “all study participants will continue to receive clinical care as indicated for their condition,” said the NIH.

The drug recently hit the headlines when it was presented as a possible treatment for COVID-19. But the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine has been a source of debate within the medical community, with some warning that it is too early to know if it is an effective option for treating patients with the new virus.

Theoretically, the drug, with its ability to calm down an immune system response, could help prevent the immune system of a person infected with COVID-19 from overdriving, attacking the virus so vigorously that it eventually causes organic failure and death, as has happened in some patients. Although preliminary studies have shown drug protects cells grown in laboratory against virus, the human clinical trial aims to assess its “safety and efficacy” in the treatment of patients with coronavirus, according to the NIH.

The drug also facing shortages since it has been presented as a possible treatment option, namely affecting lupus patients who depend on it to treat autoimmune disorder.

“The drug has demonstrated antiviral activity, an ability to modify the activity of the immune system, and has a safety profile established at appropriate doses, leading to the hypothesis that it may also be useful in the treatment of COVID -19 “, the NIH said in the press release, although cautioned:” The drug is not without risks because even short-term use can cause heart arrhythmias, seizures, dermatological reactions and hypoglycemia. “

CORONAVIRUS MAY INFECT CATS, FIND A STUDY

“Effective therapies for COVID-19 are urgently needed,” said James P. Kiley, director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) division of the NIH, in a statement. communicated. .

“Hydroxychloroquine has [shown] laboratory promise against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and preliminary reports suggest potential efficacy in small patient studies. However, we really need clinical trial data to determine if hydroxychloroquine is effective and safe in the treatment of COVID-19, “he added.