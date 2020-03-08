State Department: Amidst Coronavirus Risk, Americans “Shouldn’t Travel on a Cruise Ship”

the State Department warns all Americans, not just the sick, to avoid getting along cruise ships in the wake of the coronavirus risk.

the department wrote in a Tweeter: “US citizens, especially in the underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes an increased risk of # COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied entry fees to the port of ships and prevented landing. “

As coronavirus concerns have caused various problems among cruise ships, a company has offered incentives for travelers to continue their voyages.

Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter to guests on Friday regarding the current situation. The message contained information about the benefits customers will receive if they do not reschedule their previously booked trips.

the Grand Diamond Princess Cruise ship has been detained off the coast of California since Thursday due to an epidemic on board.

The great princess cruise The ship will dock at the port of Oakland on Monday, officials said.

On Sunday, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for COVID-19 and those in need of “acute” medical treatment or hospitalization will be transported to state medical facilities.

COVID-19 has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 in 90 countries, and the toll is increasing.

People living in homes for the elderly are considered particularly susceptible because the disease caused by the new coronavirus is particularly dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health problems.

Officials said the population at risk appeared to be the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.