State Department responds after Chinese ambassador said it was “crazy” to blame the coronavirus on the U.S. military

The State Department supported the Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, for describing the Chinese Foreign Minister’s coronavirus conspiracy as saying that the US military was responsible for the virus epidemic in Wuhan.

“We welcome comments by Ambassador Cui calling the statement by the Chinese foreign ministry” a crazy thing “that blamed the US military for the #coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, “State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted. “Saving lives is more important than saving face.”

“There are people who say that these viruses come from a military laboratory, not from China, perhaps in the United States,” Cui said in an interview with CBS.Facing the nationAdding, “How – how can we believe all these crazy things?” “

Cui called the idea “crazy” even before the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, started promoting The conspiracy.

But even after the idea that the US military was responsible for the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic was sponsored by the state, Cui maintained his comments, calling the idea “crazy.”

“It was my position at the time and it is my position now,” Cui said in an interview with Axios which aired on Sunday.

The Trump administration was outraged by the idea that the United States could be blamed for the global pandemic. President Trump, in retaliation, changed gears and began calling COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” to recall the origin of the virus. The State Department even called Cui to take him to task.

When asked if Zhao was speaking on behalf of the Chinese government, Cui replied, “I am the representative of China in the United States.”

After Ortagus’ declaration, Zhao changed his tone and declared on Twitter that the world “explicitly opposes the link # COVID19 with a specific country or region. Now is not the time to blame each other with terms like “Chinese virus”. “

Zhao said it was the United States that started the discussion on the origins of the virus. “Shouting” Chinese virus “or” Wuhan virus “will not contribute to their own efforts or to international efforts against # COVID19. The United States should keep its own house in order and contribute to the global fight against the virus, “added Zhao.