State Department to waive interviews for visas of foreign farm workers in response to coronavirus

The State Department announced Friday that it has waived the interview requirement for most farm worker visas invited in response to the coronavirus crisis – a decision that led to immigration hawks critic.

“Secretary Pompeo, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, has authorized consular officials to expand the categories of H-2 visa applicants whose applications can be adjusted without face-to-face interview,” the agency said in a statement. communicated.

The H-2 program allows temporary workers invited to the agricultural industry (H-2A) and seasonal non-agricultural work (H-2B) to come to the United States. But there has been a particular focus on the H-2A program recently due to questions about the food supply during the coronavirus crisis.

Public servants can now waive the visa interview requirement, one of the most intimidating aspects of any visa application for a potential immigrant, for H-2 applicants if they have no apparent or potential inadmissibility . The new guidelines also extend the period during which returning workers can benefit from a derogation.

The agency suspended visa services at embassies and consulates last week, but this week called the H-2 program “essential to the economy and food security of the United States and … a priority security agency, “said it would handle H -2 cases” as much as possible. “

Supporters say these visas are vital to the US economy in a boom, but opponents say they are being abused and inciting companies to use cheap labor instead of putting update their technology or raise wages to attract American workers.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Wrote to Pompeo this week urging him to take action on H-2A visas.

“The ability to harvest food is essential to our country’s food security, especially during a national emergency,” Feinstein said in a letter. “I ask you to take into consideration the food security needs of our nation and to take all necessary precautions to protect public health during the coronavirus pandemic.” The interruption of the issuance of H-2A agricultural visas – particularly for workers who do not return to the territory – does not harm our national interests and can lead to an interruption in our food supply in the midst of a global pandemic. “

A coalition of farm groups also urged Pompeo to prioritize visas, arguing that measures were needed to keep the food supply chain intact.

“Failure to take steps to protect our food supplies will result in bare shelves in the aisles of groceries, not as a result of panic purchases, but as a result of the federal government directly causing a shortage of hands – critical work “, a letter from Coalition of the agricultural workforce said.

Following the waiver of the interview, the State Department said it expected that “the vast majority of otherwise qualified H-2 candidates will now be tried without an interview.”

Groups pushing for lower levels of migration generally oppose the move, pointing in particular to the spike in unemployment that the crisis has brought about – which they say makes more immigration unnecessary when millions of Americans are out. looking for a job.

“This crisis has shown that we must abandon the dependence on foreign workers in the agricultural industry and enter the 21st century. The Trump administration could have used the coronavirus bill to address food security concerns through mechanization grants and no interest loans, “RJ Hauman, head of government relations, told Fox News. Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

“Instead, they accepted the pitiful and despicable plea of ​​the agriculture lobby – that a country of more than 320 million people on the brink of record unemployment cannot harvest their own food without a workforce cheap foreign work, “he said.

The relaxation of H-2 visas contrasts with a number of other measures taken by the administration that have restricted migration and travel to the United States.

The administration largely banned travel from China, Iran and Europe to the United States in response to the crisis. It also limited travel across land borders with Canada and Mexico essential travel only.

This week the justice ministry announced that it suspended the hearings of the migrants registered with the protocols of protection of the migrants on the southern border.