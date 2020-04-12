“State of emergency” at a facility for disabled adults in Markham after staff moved away from COVID-19

Facility for adults with developmental and physical disabilities in Markham says it is “in a state of emergency” after dozens of staff left in the middle of a COVID-19 epidemic, and makes an urgent appeal for more staff and supplies.

Shelley Brillinger said staff at the Participation House Butternut Lane site near Highway 7 and the ninth line have been declining for weeks as people stayed home to care for loved ones or to protect themselves from the virus.

Brillinger, the house’s executive director, said that when she told staff on Thursday that 10 residents and two staff from the house of 42 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, almost everyone refused to continue to work.

“There was an audible cry in the room, and a few gasps, and the people were just devastated,” said Brillinger.

Shortly thereafter, she said, she learned that all but four workers were on the move. Typically, she says, 35 people work in the facility within 24 hours.

But the secretary and vice-president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), unfortunately, due to the way management informed staff of the epidemic, many workers remained confused.

“They told staff that if they felt at risk of exposing themselves, they could isolate themselves or quarantine and many of our members, especially older members and those with members of their vulnerable family at home, accepted this as permission to leave the workplace., “he said.

“It was not a mass action, not an action for employment, not a strike.”

He adds that there were shortages of staff and PPE at home before the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We cannot hold this ship without reinforcements”

Brillinger said that managers stepped in to do front-line work and that some hospital staff also came to help, but in the end, the facility needs more people.

“We can’t hold this ship without reinforcements,” said Brillinger.

Brillinger said workers have been using personal protective equipment since Monday and all proper procedures have been followed, but workers are too afraid to continue despite the great need.

They have no voice, and my message would be that it is our responsibility to defend those who cannot speak for themselves. – Shelley Brillinger

“Our residents are the most vulnerable in society,” she said, noting that their disability means they need help with walking, eating and doing other things that many people take for granted.

“They have no voice, and my message would be that it is our responsibility to defend those who cannot speak for themselves and to ensure that they have the care they deserve”, said Brillinger.

In a statement released online, the facility said it had “a critical need” for more personal protective equipment (PPE) and support staff to care for residents.

“Our staff is dangerously low; we are looking for all possible help from the community to ensure that our vulnerable residents are fed and cared for,” the statement said.

Louise and Earl Baird visited the Participation House on Friday to take a look outside. (CBC News)

Earl Baird’s sister Patricia, 53, lives at the facility. She has Down’s syndrome and has difficulty communicating.

“There is no PPE, there is a shortage of staff … so our big point here is why are there no tests for everyone here in these long term homes ? ” he said.

“I understand it’s not cut and dry, but come on. If you want to be vulnerable, take a walk one day.”

Ontario officials said Friday that long-term care residents are only tested if they are symptomatic, have been in contact with a positive case or if they are admitted to the facility.

Earl Baird says that his sister, Patricia, has Down syndrome and is not functioning well. For now, he says it has not been tested for COVID-19 and is doing well. (CBC News)

Baird and his wife, Louise, expressed concern for those living in the facility who have underlying health conditions.

“I’m very worried. I don’t want her to get sick,” said Louise of her sister-in-law.

“It is precious to us, it is our life. So I am worried.”

Frank Scarpitti, the mayor of Markham, 30 kilometers northeast of Toronto, calls on businesses, community groups and individuals to help provide PPE to Participation House. (CBC)

On Friday, Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti released a statement on Twitter, calling for emergency support.

“Their situation is a testament to the vulnerability of residents and staff, and precisely why the public must strictly respect physical distance and all other requirements during this public health emergency,” he said.

Scarpitti also called on businesses, community groups and individuals to provide dresses, safety glasses and gloves.

He says he has already seen a huge response.

“Companies [are] give face shields for the workers there. They lack dresses. Dresses were presented by different companies. It was wonderful, “he said.

DECLARATION: I request emergency support for Participation House in Markham, which cares for people with disabilities. The house is in the middle of a # COVID19 an epidemic and personal protective equipment are urgently needed. pic.twitter.com/inL3dADlp7 & mdash;@frankscarpitti

On Friday, Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott spoke about the situation.

“We must clearly bring in staff,” she said, adding that they will also be tested for anyone with symptoms.

“We’re going to have to isolate them and make sure they get the care they expect and deserve. So there are a few things we need to do fairly quickly.”

Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services spokesperson Palmer Lockridge said that PPE was available at Participation House and that others were in the works.

He says they are also working to ensure that “the appropriate staffing levels are in place and that all measures are taken to protect staff and residents.”

The department says that eight support staff, including three personal support workers and a nurse, have already intervened to help the center.

Participation House consists of six separate units, each with six bedrooms and three shared bathrooms.

None of the other sites were affected by the epidemic.