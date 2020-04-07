States Call on New Graduates and Retired Medical Staff to Fight Coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

PHOENIX – White House Coronavirus Task Force Says 100,000 To 200,000 People In The United States May Die COVID-19, and the growing number of cases has prompted states to ask retired medical workers to return to work – and medical students to complete their education sooner.

Eric Schuman, retired assistant physician, said the pandemic has never been like it was before. Returning to work was his top priority, helping to lend a helping hand in any way possible.

“I wonder if there is a way to use my skills and experience to help in this crisis?” I feel like my whole career and most of my life, I have wanted to do things to help people in a constructive way … why not start helping patients again, “Schuman told Fox News.

Retired people are at higher risk of getting coronavirus because of their age. Schuman said he was taking no risks. He contacted the Oregon Medical Reserve Corps and his former employer to see what options were safe and available.

“I approached Kaiser [Permanente] and I asked them if there were any possibilities for telemedicine, they absolutely said that we would like to get you on board, “said Schuman.

“At 72, I am at high risk and I do not want to take COVID home with my family. So, that must be something that would be, say, in a call center where I answered questions for the public, or telemedicine, which most clinicians do now nationwide because it doesn’t is not safe to take people in direct patient care, “he continued.

Medical students starting out in the business have also taken the plunge. University of Arizona and several other schools have let their fourth-year medical students apply for early graduation.

“They could be of great help, you could free up to 200 newly met doctors to go to the front line and help,” said Dr. Robert Robbins, president of the University of Arizona.

Launching a medical residency program in the midst of a global pandemic is something these students probably never imagined. According to National Resident Matching Program, Match 2020 was the largest of the program to date, with 40,084 applications for 37,256 positions. Robbins said that at this time of year, Arizona medical students are ready to start helping patients.

“They’re just impatient, excited. They’ve acquired all the courses, anatomy, physiology, pathology, their clinical rotation and medicine and surgery and OBGYN and primary care and pediatrics, and they’re really ready to go, ”said Robbins .

In some states, including California, where coronavirus cases have exceeded 16,000, they temporarily waive certain requirements to send workers to hospitals faster. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a executive order aimed at temporarily expanding the health workforce, leaving at least 50,000 additional hospital beds for facility staff.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York signed a similar agreement executive order. New York dominated the country in cases of coronavirus with more than 138,000.

“I think it brings our country together to fight this and it’s the only way to win,” added Robbins.

As for Schuman, he said he was looking forward to doing it again.

“If you had a lot of activities that took your retirement time that you suddenly can’t do because of social isolation, you want to do something worthwhile,” said Schuman.