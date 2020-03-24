States Threaten Jail Violations Of Coronavirus Orders

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Hawaii Governor David Ige has ordered all residents of the state, except essential workers, to stay at home for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic – and threatens prison for anyone who disobeys.

People who go out for reasons other than health care, food, collecting educational materials, caring for others, or exercising between March 25 and April 30 may be charged with an offense punishable by up to one year in prison and $ 5,000. well.

“The threat of COVID-19 is unprecedented and requires aggressive action,” Ige said in a statement. “I have had discussions with our county mayors who are developing their own plans to meet the unique needs of their counties. We also agree that a statewide order is necessary for cohesion and consistency. “

Hawaii is not the only state where people can be locked up for violating blockages. Alaska considers it a Class A offense to intentionally violate a quarantine or segregation order, with a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $ 10,000. In Mississippi, existing law provides for a maximum sentence of five years behind bars and $ 5,000 for “knowingly and willfully” violating a quarantine order.

Michigan recently ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home, noting that the violation is considered an offense. In this state, crimes are punishable by up to one year in prison.

A similar California ordinance also leads to possible criminal charges and up to a year in prison. Connecticut, which has also issued a house arrest order, is seeking a possible jail term for quarantine violations.

It’s at the other end of the spectrum in New Jersey, where quarantine offenders face a fine between $ 10 and $ 100. This state has already hit hardest, however, a man from Lakewood who allegedly organized a wedding celebration at his home which violated the ban on gathering more than 50 people. He was charged with maintaining a nuisance, an “offense for disorderly persons” punishable by up to six months in prison.

In New York, the state hardest hit by the coronavirus so far, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced foreclosure measures that were put in place Sunday evening. Businesses that violate the order can be shut down and fined, although there has been no talk of sanctions against individuals.