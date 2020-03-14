Stay at Home, Save Lives: How Canada Could Avoid the Worst of COVID-19

This is an excerpt from Second Opinion, a weekly summary of eclectic and unobtrusive health and medical news emailed to subscribers every Saturday morning. If you have not yet subscribed, you can do so by click here.

Stay at home. Do not do anything. Save lives.

It could end up telling the story of how Canada overcame the terrible pandemic of 2020.

While Italy and others have waited to act until cases flood hospitals, Canada has a chance to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, according to researchers who have observed the coronavirus make deadly havoc around the world.

“We cannot afford to wait to see how serious it is,” said Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist at the University of Toronto. “It just means you missed the boat.”

But social estrangement is one of the most difficult things that many Canadians have ever been asked to do.

Up close, it’s messy. As schools close and events are canceled, it looks like a society in retirement.

But in fact, it is a society that takes control of a situation – a country that comes together in a collective effort to avoid a disaster.

A Toronto intensive care doctor released an open letter Thursday warning that it was Canada’s only brief chance to change the course of this epidemic.

"I just want to let you know that the COVID-19 situation is serious and may soon be out of control," wrote Dr. Michael Warner, chief of intensive care at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.

“I just want to let you know that the COVID-19 situation is serious and may soon be out of control,” wrote Dr. Michael Warner, chief of intensive care at Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto.

He wrote a heart cry and sent it to 200 colleagues and its Twitter followers in the hopes that it could reach people in time to make a difference.

“We have a while before the wave of patients hits Canada,” he said. “At least a week or more.”

Warner said he wrote it while he still had time.

“In two weeks, I will be too busy to do anything but work.”

His message is frank:

Avoid close contact with people unless necessary.

Never shake hands.

Cancel / avoid all travel.

“The only hope of slowing the virus down is based on the behavior of the community – it’s you, your neighbor, your family … everyone,” he wrote.

“The current risk for the individual remains low, but the risk to society is immeasurable. I implore you to follow these recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.

“Start the social distance NOW – don’t wait for a politician to tell you it’s necessary.”

“We have to stop this”

Fisman of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto said he almost shed tears of relief when he learned that Ontario announced Thursday that it would close its schools for three weeks.

He learned the news during a visit to some colleagues in an intensive care unit, fearing the impending crisis and the risks that his friends might soon face.

“I feel great relief to see that we are starting to get it,” he said, adding that Canada could simply learn from the mistakes of other countries. “If you’ve been waiting for things to go wrong, you’ve been waiting too long.”

“We really have to stop this so that we don’t collapse our health care system as we see in other countries. Now is the time to do it.”

Fisman has been following the epidemic since early January, when the world first heard of a new coronavirus circulating in China. He calculates that the time to act is before seriously ill patients begin to flood hospitals.

It calculates the progression of the disease this way: it takes about five days (on average) from infection at the first symptoms, and about seven more days before the infected person gets sick enough to see a doctor.

Add at least three more days before patients become seriously ill and end up in intensive care.

Paramedics carry a box of hazardous medical waste as patients lie on camping beds in one of the emergency facilities that have been set up to facilitate procedures at hospital in Brescia, in the north from Italy on Thursday. (Luca Bruno / The Associated Press)

Italy learned the hard way, waiting for these first cases of intensive care before testing the coronavirus and then closing the country. Horrific stories about overcrowded hospitals are now spurring Canadians to take action.

Warner said the stories coming out of Italy motivated his letter.

“Patients die. Resources are rationed. Non-COVID patients with treatable disease are not treated,” he said. “I’m not afraid of getting sick and getting sick. I’m afraid I can’t help people.”

“Hellish demon of a virus”

Other lessons that Canada still has time to learn: the coronavirus loves the crowd. Religious groups, cruises, major medical conferences – all have caused outbreaks.

“This is how this hellish demon of a virus works,” said Fisman. “I think we have time because we are not in the soup yet.”

Cases in Canada are increasing, but hospitals to date have not yet reported large numbers of critically ill patients.

This is why the country is in the midst of a surreal and unprecedented experience of watching major canceled sports events, jury trials postponed, theaters reporting performances and social events disappearing from the calendar one by one.

“None of us have gone through such a period,” said Fisman, who said the closest comparison was probably the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. And studies of that experience can also guide behavior now.

Members of the Red Cross Motor Corps, all wearing masks against the spread of the flu epidemic, carry a patient on a stretcher in their ambulance, Saint Louis, Missouri, October 1918. (PhotoQuest / Getty Images)

One 2007 study comparing the Spanish flu in two American cities is suddenly spreading.

Philidelphia allowed a big parade, even if the city already had cases of Spanish flu. Saint-Louis imposed social distancing within three days of the first cases, greatly reducing the death rate in the city.

Is this all an overreaction? This is something that will only be decided after the fact.

“I think in retrospect we will know if it was the right time, but I think we have to use science to guide us,” said Warner. “We have enough Chinese and Italian scientific data to inform us of the appropriate decisions to be made.”

If the social distancing experiment works and Canada slows the spread of the virus, experts say skeptics may have the last word after all.

Fisman hopes that people who call this an overreaction will be able to rejoice in six months.

Because it means Canada has successfully avoided the worst of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

