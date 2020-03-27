“ Stay Strong ”: Charities Prepare For Lean Season As Pandemic Reduces Donations And Volunteer Base

Like many charities across the country, the Mile End mission in Montreal is trying to reinvent the way it works.

The community organization usually serves hot meals several times a week in its lively dining room, bringing together staff, volunteers and members of the community.

These days, people line up outside – well separated – and receive packaged meals to go to the door.

This is one of the many changes the mission has made in response to the risks associated with COVID-19.

“We had to cancel most of our activities – our daily activities, our walk-in program, our art program,” said executive director Linda Hachey.

However, the mission tries to ensure the health and safety of its members, especially the most vulnerable, and to assist them by telephone calls and contacts with social workers.

“We will just continue to build community in different ways.”

Call for assistance

Charities across Canada say they are facing an unprecedented challenge with COVID-19, with major food and fundraisers canceled, declining donations and, in some cases, a shortage of volunteers.

“We have certainly never seen anything like this before, the way that support suddenly stopped,” said David Morley, President and CEO of UNICEF Canada.

If the crisis continues much longer, he said, “it risks draining the charity sector”.

UNICEF is part of a coalition of charities asking for help from the federal government. In a letter released earlier this week, the coalition called for a $ 10 billion fund to protect its member organizations from “irreparable damage”.

The letter, signed by the Canadian Cancer Society, War Child Canada, United Way and others, said that without government support, some charities “will no longer be able to support vulnerable people, communities and animals, and many will face a significant probability of complete and final closure. “

“We are an important economic part as well as an important social part of Canadian society,” said Morley. “We have to be sure the government remembers that when it plans how we can all overcome this together.”

The federal government declined a request for comment.

Friday, people wear masks sitting in a bus shelter in Toronto. The epidemic has brought the economy to a virtual standstill, putting additional pressure on some charities. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

For many organizations, the impact has already been felt strongly.

Renaissance, a Montreal-based not-for-profit organization that helps people gain work experience, usually collects donated clothes in giant trash cans and sells them at its city retail stores.

Now the stores are closed and general manager Éric St-Arnaud said they had temporarily laid off 850 people.

“It is a difficult time because our goal is to help people integrate into the job market,” he said. “All the money we create from our business is reinvested in the organization.”

St-Arnaud asks people to stop depositing donations of clothing because Renaissance no longer has the capacity to collect and sort them.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Halifax are also unable to collect and sell donated clothing, a job that typically generates about one-third of its operating revenue, said Shelda Cochrane, Manager of Community Engagement.

“We are concerned,” said Cochrane. “We have already had to lay off staff and as an employer we do not want to fill this position. If this continues for a long time, we will have to consider cuts to the program and other layoffs.”

The organization is centered on face to face connections; Cochrane said that while in-person visits have stopped, the organization is instead encouraging digital meetings. She said that some young people need these connections more than ever.

Meeting the demand for food

Food Banks Canada CEO Chris Hatch said the COVID-19 crisis was causing two major concerns: a shortage of staff and volunteers and a reduced supply of food while spring food drives are underway. canceled and people stay at home.

“My biggest concern is the food supply,” said Hatch, adding that he expects demand to increase as people in various sectors lose their jobs due to the crisis.

In Quebec, Prime Minister François Legault encouraged healthy, under-70s to consider volunteering for organizations that need help.

The province has a website where potential volunteers can see where help is needed in their community.

At Mile End Mission, Linda Hachey said that the space is too small to accommodate even the 19 volunteers they usually have while practicing social distancing, so they operate with far fewer people.

She said the best way people can help her organization is by making cash donations.

“We are strong and we will encourage our members to stay strong,” she said. “They are strong people and we will continue to encourage that.”