Steelers close end Eric Ebron `` leaves the Colts '' in 2019, NFL insider says

Pittsburgh Steelers Tight winger Eric Ebron may have made his way out of Indianapolis last season.

the Colts felt like Ebron didn’t give them his best effort when things got tough for Indianapolis at the end of the year, according to a Colts insider.

After starting the season with a 5-2 record, it looked like the Colts were not short of quarterback Andrew Luck a little. However, in their last nine games, Indianapolis only managed to win two, and the Colts finished the year with a 7-9 record, missing the playoffs.

“The reason the Colts let him go is because they felt he left them this season,” said Bob Kravitz of Athletic. 93.7 The fan Tuesday. “He had, I think it was an ankle, that the team was not even aware that it was a problem and then suddenly he said,” That’s it, I’m going to stop it. “I remember asking Chris Ballard, the general manager,” What are you going to do with Eric Ebron? “And he looked me straight in the eye and said,” Yes, we’re done with him. We’re going ahead. “So if you put him in the right frame of mind, he’s a very productive guy. But he’s a bit mercurial, I guess that’s the word I would use. “

Ebron, the No. 10 choice in the general classification Detroit lions during the 2014 NFL draft, finally put everything in place in 2018 when he had 13 touchdown receptions, a career high. But without luck under the center, it failed to synchronize with the backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He had just 31 receptions with three scores last season and was placed on the end-of-season casualty pool in November.

He will have a clean slate in 2020 after signing a $ 12 million two-year deal with the Steelers after the start of the new league year. If Ebron bounces back and gains chemistry with good health Ben roethlisberger, it is certainly capable of producing according to the same standards it had set two years ago.