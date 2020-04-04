Steve Forbes says coronavirus hit US economy like “ a hammer ”

Steve Forbes, president and editor of Forbes Media, responded on Friday “The Ingraham angle“Unemployed in the United States which is climbing as the coronavirus spreads and its effects on the economy if the closure continues.

“[The] the devastation will be very real. You have already seen these 10 million [unemployment] number in the past two weeks. It will get worse, “Forbes told host Laura Ingraham.” In fact, we made the economic equivalent of a medical shutdown of the economy – a coma, an induced coma. “

Forbes called for more testing to help the economy.

“So it happens where the economy and health care intersect, and that is that we have to massively scale up testing. For example, [Abbot] labs, has a test that can tell you in five or 15 minutes if you have this horrible disease, “said Forbes.” They produced only 5,000 kits. They should produce 50,000 a day. They should issue licenses and the government should pressure them to do so. The other manufacturers should not do 100,000 tests per day for a country of our size, experts tell me that we should do at least 500,000 per day to find out who already has immunities. “

“We have to do massive testing so that by the end of April we can take back much of this economy,” added Forbes.

Forbes also said that media opposition to hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that President Trump supported as a coronavirus treatment, was largely infused with anti-Trump sentiment.

“The real push [against] hydroxychloroquine is the fact that Donald Trump loved him. If Donald Trump said the sun was rising in the morning, they would say, “ Oh no, it’s a Chinese light bulb in the sky. It’s just perverse. “

Forbes argued that another stimulus will not solve the problem and that the economy needs time to recover.

“If you take a hammer for the US economy, it will take time to bring it back. It will recover quickly,” said Forbes. “As long as we have a benign environment that goes to the elections, I hope that next year we will have this benign environment. Then you will really see that things are really starting to turn.”