Steve Hilton: Stop this “excessive and wild reaction” to the coronavirus

Steve Hilton spent much of his opening monologue on Sunday smacking Democrats and the media, saying they stoked the flames of coronavirus panic with the country at the risk of a “catastrophic overreaction”.

“Of course, no one should play it down, and we must do everything we can to stop preventable deaths – but it seems to me that we have a group of people in leadership positions in the media and business and Congress who are running around maximizing the coronavirus without thinking about the damage they could cause, “said Hilton “The next revolution.”

Hilton pointed to a recent statement from a US health official that more than 85% of those infected will have no symptoms.

“This is yet another example of an arrogant ruling elite without understanding or empathy for the precarious lives of the poorest Americans.” – Steve Hilton, “The Next Revolution”

“By the way, he’s a real public health official. Trump has literally said the same thing and the state-class idiots on the state television are going crazy,” said Hilton.

He continued: “The virus is here. It will spread. The vast majority of people who contract it will not even know it. Like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said today, we know who is at risk: the elderly and the underlying. For the love of God, let us put our efforts to protect them. “

Hilton stressed that “draconian restrictions” were justified “only for the elderly and vulnerable,” and called for implementing safeguards for high-risk communities.

“Stop this excessive and carefree reaction based on panic, not science.” – Steve Hilton, “The Next Revolution”

“Prepare the intensive care units of hospitals and the capacity of ventilators. Take additional measures to protect nursing homes. Make sure that no one is deterred from being seen by a doctor for fear of cost”, a- he continued, “but stop this wild and reckless exaggerated reaction on panic, not science.”

Pointing to cancellation of the South by the South-West (SXSW) media and music festival, slated to take place later this month in Austin, Texas, Hilton criticized city officials and others calling on employees to work remotely to minimize the spread of the virus.

“These people who cancel the south by the southwest, tell people to work from home … they are not going to suffer. The people who will be really injured are the workers of hotels, bars, food trucks. Who is going to take care of them while the technicians work at home to control Uber Eats on their stupid iPhones? “said Hilton. “This is yet another example of an arrogant ruling elite without understanding or empathy for the precariousness of the lives of the poorest Americans. We must have this discussion openly.”

Hilton said it boiled down to a “compromise between a potentially unnecessary containment effort and the lasting pain it would cause the poorest Americans.”

“This is what President Trump does,” he concluded.

“That’s what [Trump economic adviser] Larry Kudlow is doing. They are 100% right – we don’t need to panic, we have to be positive and practical. “