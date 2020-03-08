Steven Del Duca’s to-do list: rebuild the Ontario Liberals, take on Doug Ford

For Steven Del Duca, winning the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party was an easy task.

Del Duca, a former cabinet minister, succeeds Kathleen Wynne at the head of the party after her crushing first-round victory at Saturday’s Liberal convention in Mississauga.

Del Duca now faces much more difficult tasks: rebuilding his third party, facing outgoing Prime Minister Doug Ford, and giving Ontarians who want Ford to be gone a compelling reason to vote Liberal in 2022 rather than NDP or Green.

Here’s what’s on Steven Del Duca’s to-do list:

1. Introduce yourself to Ontarians

People who follow politics closely have known Del Duca for six years as a Liberal MP for Vaughan, Ontario, including four years in cabinet. But for the vast majority of Ontario voters, it is unknown.

His story has the potential to seduce: he is a first generation Canadian, son of a Scottish mother and an Italian father. He went to law school, graduating from Osgoode Hall in Toronto in 2007.

Although his supporters admit that he is far from the most charismatic politician Ontario has ever seen, they argue that he is intelligent, hardworking and simple.

Ontario Liberal leadership contestant Steven Del Duca addresses supporters Saturday at the party convention in Mississauga, Ontario. (Haydn Watters / CBC)

But the Progressive Conservatives and the NDP will quickly aim to link Del Duca to the liberal heritage that caused the party to decimate in 2018, and to paint it as emblematic of everything that is wrong with the ruling Liberals.

“He is the Liberal Party’s gift to us,” a PC insider told CBC News at his party convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario, last month. Speaking on condition of anonymity to reveal the party’s internal discussions, the insider said the PCs hoped that Del Duca would win because they think it will be much less attractive to voters than other candidates for the liberal management.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath has his lines of attack ready.

“The people of Ontario must keep in mind the record of the Liberals,” said Horwath last week. “Mr. Del Duca will remind us very quickly and easily why people have rejected the Liberals for their behavior over the past 15 years.”

2. Treat your luggage

Del Duca’s tenure as Minister of Transport is not without controversy. It was critical in the 2018 Auditor General’s report approving the construction of two GO stations against the advice of Metrolinx staff, including one in Kirby, near his riding of Vaughan.

Del Duca defends this decision is the right one, saying that the Metrolinx analysis did not take into account the expected population growth.

Last month, CBC News revealed Del Duca built a swimming pool at the back without all the necessary permits and too close to the neighboring protected lands, according to municipal regulations. Del Duca calls this an “embarrassing mistake … honest” and is looking for a land swap to bring the pool into compliance.

As a key member of Wynne’s government, Del Duca will also need to determine whether to distance himself from his track record, embrace his achievements, or tell the difference between the two.

Steven Del Duca, on the right, was Minister of Transport and Minister of Economic Development under the then Prime Minister, Kathleen Wynne. He will have to decide whether to distance himself from Wynne’s record or accept it. (Samantha Craggs / CBC)

Dan Moulton, a former Liberal staffer, now an analyst at Crestview Strategy, a Toronto-based communications and government relations firm, says he is less concerned with Del Duca’s baggage than “if Ontarians know who he is.” East”.

It is crucial for Del Duca to communicate to voters “why he is in politics and what drives him” before other parties have the chance to define him first, said Moulton.

3. Rebuilding the liberal machine

Among Del Duca’s most important tasks now: “the inglorious but very, very important work of building the party,” said one of his senior campaign advisers. This means nurturing local constituency associations, recruiting candidates, developing policies and raising funds, all in preparation for the June 2022 elections.

“This will involve working like crazy for the next 26 months,” said the adviser, on condition of anonymity, to discuss his internal strategy.

The 2018 electoral catastrophe left the Ontario Liberals not only with their worst result in party history, but also with a financial mess. The party only raised $ 970,000 last year, according to donations recorded on the site Elections Ontario website. We are far from the PC race last year over $ 4.8 million. Doug Ford raised more than $ 2 million in just one night last week at his annual executive dinner.

New Ontario Liberal Party leader Steven Del Duca receives a congratulatory hug at the Mississauga, Ontario convention on Saturday. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

If one of the leadership candidates has the organizational skills for reconstruction, it’s Del Duca. Active in the party since the age of 15, Del Duca went from a modest volunteer to a member of the political staff and a campaign director at the riding level before becoming the party’s candidate to succeed the provincial deputy and longtime Liberal of Vaughan. power behind the throne Greg Sorbara.

Largely thanks to the recruitment of Del Duca, the Liberal leadership race has increased the number of party members to 38,000, according to its figures from before 2018. Its decisive victory at the convention also means that the party is less divided than it could have been if the race had turned into a fierce battle between two distinct liberal factions.

Expect Del Duca to announce an election preparation team next week.

4. Contrast with the NDP

A lot could change by the time Ontarians go to the polls in 2022, but right now the next election should be a referendum on Doug Ford. People who want to vote “no” to this referendum will have other options than the Liberals in Del Duca, mainly the New Democrats in Horwath.

Since the Liberals and the New Democrats (as well as the Greens) will be fishing in the same group of anti-Ford voters, Del Duca must contrast as the clear alternative. He will likely do so by portraying the New Democrats as ineffective in holding Ford to account, as he did in his convention speech on Saturday, and by fueling fears that an NDP government will harm it. economy.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath (Patrick Morrell / CBC)

But he will also have to find convincing reasons to win back the nearly 750,000 voters who fled the Liberals in 2018, and to convince the millennials who now constitute the largest demographic group of potential voters.

“People need a reason to run other than to vote against something,” said Moulton.

“Millennial voters in particular are looking for it in their politics,” he added. “As Liberals, we need to articulate a vision that when they show up and vote, it will lead to change.”

In his speech at the conference, Del Duca alluded to some of the themes he should campaign on: climate change, universal drug insurance, a charter of patients’ rights and protections for workers in the economy. concerts.

5. Face Doug Ford

There are many voices who insist that Doug Ford cannot win a second term in 2022, but it is a rather naive vision. Ford loves to campaign, he has a great re-election team, and his party is in cash.

The Liberals cannot just count on the loss of Ford. Del Duca knows this, as does his team. “Anyone who suggests that this government is made does not know what it is about,” said his senior adviser.

Del Duca’s ultimate goal will be to defeat outgoing Prime Minister Doug Ford in the next provincial election, scheduled for June 2022. (Michael Wilson / CBC)

“It took Doug Ford and his friends 15 years to win an election. They will not give up easily,” said Del Duca in his speech.

Expect Del Duca to try to win back voters by grasping the perception that Ford’s time in power has been chaotic. He will want to present himself as the competent alternative, a pair of safe hands to lead the province, the kind of campaign that John Tory waged against Rob Ford and Doug Ford during the race for Toronto mayor in 2014.

You cannot overestimate the magnitude of the task facing Del Duca, with so few sitting deputies, so little money and the brutal defeat of 2018 still fresh in the minds of voters.

But it is not uncommon for a party to move from a distant third place to a majority victory during the same electoral cycle. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals did it at the federal level in 2015. Mike Harris’ CPs did it in Ontario in 1995. Steven Del Duca’s efforts to get there in 2022 begin today.