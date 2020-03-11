Steven Spielberg’s daughter says parents view porn career as ‘taboo art’

Mikaela Spielberg says her parents are not at all bothered by her new adult entertainment career – and actually expected her to embark on “taboo art”.

The 24-year-old daughter of legendary director Steven Spielberg revealed in an exclusive interview with The Sun that she is embarking on a new porn career last month.

Now in a second interview, Mikaela said: “My parents – despite what people have written – are not embarrassed, they actually expected it to be my career … some kind of foreign art … or taboo art , because they always knew that I was a little neurotic.

“That doesn’t mean that all the performers are neurotic … just the kind of performer that I am – they always knew that whatever I wanted to do in life, I was probably going to do it, they would want it or not.

“So it seemed like a bit of a relief to me. It was like they were getting ready to receive the news for it and they are not sad for me and my career choice.

STEVEN SPIELBERG’S DAUGHTER, MIKAELA, SAYS SHE IS “VERY HEART” AFTER THE ARREST OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

“I’m not sad for them. People shouldn’t be sad for them. It’s the only big thing – people say” I’m sorry for your parents “. No one here is a victim.”

Mikaela’s interview comes after her arrest on domestic violence charge early Saturday morning after a night of drinking, where she was detained for 12 hours in Nashville, Tennessee, following a call for medical help for her partner Mandrel Pankow, 47.

A trial date has been set for next month and Chuck and Mikaela say they hope the problem can be resolved – and that they can continue their lives.

According to a police report, Chuck injured his wrist – but he is adamant and was not caused by Mikaela.

Chuck told the Sun: “I really hope this thing is a huge misunderstanding and I really hope they drop him … It traumatized me to see her handcuffed. I can’t imagine how she felt. “

Mikaela’s lawyer, Kurt Bartlett, added: “I am confident that we will ultimately get the case dismissed and struck off.”

Dart player Pro Chuck says he remains fully supportive of Mikaela’s porn career and added that their relationship has never been stronger.

“If she is happy and safe, that is fine with me,” he said.

STEVEN SPIELBERG’S DAUGHTER, MIKAELA, ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, FIANCE SAID “NO ONE IS INJURED”

“It was a little weird at first when she told me what she wanted to do – I thought it was a little unusual.

“A conversation we had, I asked her,” But I think you have so much more to offer the world than ts and one – and she looked at me and said “Well why not both ? “

“So I couldn’t really dispute that.

“Honestly, until a week ago, when this incident happened, she was the happiest, the most grounded I have known in three years.

“It is unfortunate that this [the arrest] come.”

Mikaela revealed that she had stopped drinking since the arrest – and has been sober for a week now.

“My responsibilities in this area were my drunkenness – it was my responsibility,” she said.

“I had a duty to my neighbors and my partner not to be so intoxicated. That is what I will take responsibility for.

“And I also had a duty to myself not to put myself in danger like that.”

She says her family was also concerned about her drinking – and how it would affect her new career.

“Before becoming sober, they [my parents] were like, “We are afraid of your drinking. I’m more afraid that you will die of this, ”she said.

“They were also thinking about the career. They were like, as long as these two things are separate, we are not bothered by you.”

STEVEN SPIELBERG’S GIRL SAYS IT IS A SOBER WEEK AFTER THE ARREST OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

“In fact, they said we weren’t surprised because” you were so free-spirited that your career choice didn’t surprise us at all. “”

She also says that her relationship with Chuck has improved since she quit alcohol – and that they are stronger than ever.

“We got closer because we realized that as we are more than drunken verbal squabbles and that we are more than just sitting there drinking together and we are more than just” I am right. You are right. I am right. You are right. It comes and goes – like not meeting, “she said.

“We are more than life partners … this is my rock. I have built a lot of trust in him since it all came out and I really like having him with me when my career is going take off a little. It’s exciting. “

Mikaela says she has been overwhelmed by support for her new career – even though she admits to receiving negative messages and threatening comments.

“It was a little crazy. It is as if 10% of the messages were negative and the remaining 90% were this beautiful community of support of other women and men who are in the same industry as the one I am in. moment, like “You can do it independently, you can work for a studio … as long as you are a good human, the sky is the limit. And I have never felt this support in my entire life, “she said.

Mikaela, who showed off her new pink hair in her interview, added: “I get a lot of love from black women every day in this industry community I am in.

“I receive so much love and tenderness from them and so much love and tenderness with everyone, of all shapes, sizes, colors or whatever.

“But in particular, the greatest negativity unfortunately comes from the men within my racial community.

“There are some really despicable messages I have received … things like ‘You’re going to get caught’, which is basically slang for ‘You are going to be gang raped’, which is right f — horrible.

“Why would you ever want that to someone?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Then there were people who said,” You are embarrassing your father. “I say to myself,” You never spoke to him. How would you know? There is no way you can find out. “… I had problems with my father’s fan base. These are the scariest, in my opinion – just toxic energy.”

But Mikaela does not regret the career she chose and said she was looking forward to working with sex toy companies, freelance creators and photographers on her solo porn work.

She also aspires to become an erotic dancer once her Tennessee adult work license is approved.

And she is ready for any negativity she might receive – describing most of the nasty comments she receives as “laughable”.

“I’m doing very well … in fact, I think people were waiting for me to collapse and it didn’t happen, it’s okay!” she says.

This article originally appeared in The sun.