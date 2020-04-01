Still not sure how to do your best shopping during a pandemic? Health Experts Have Answers

We continue to receive questions almost daily about grocery shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic – from the importance of disinfecting carts and baskets, to the best way to practice physical distance while shopping and to disinfect everything what you buy.

Public health officials across the country have been consistent in their advice that people stay at home as much as possible and therefore try to shop once a week or less, and preferably only (i.e. do not bring children unless absolutely necessary).

But Canadians still have many questions, starting with …

Is it better to shop in person or online?

If you live in a region that offers online shopping and delivery, you may be wondering if it is better for a potentially infected stranger to choose your food and package it, and then for another potentially infected stranger to the pound – or if you ” you better go shopping in person, potentially exposing yourself to an infected person and handling a potentially contaminated basket.

This can be a dilemma.

A simple message from Toronto’s medical officer of health, Eileen de Villa, can guide you: “Every time we leave our homes, we increase the risk of the virus spreading.

It is a message taken up by Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton: “It is better to avoid being in a closed environment with many people where you cannot practice social distancing. “

Chagla points out that even if you shop in person and choose your own food, that food has been handled by countless people before you anyway. “It’s not like you pick up stuff from the truck.” Either way, he said, “people touch your food before you touch your food”.

Toronto assistant medical officer of health Dr. Vinita Dubey says shopping online has less risk of COVID-19 infection.

“Since the virus is spread through close contact with a person, it is best to avoid contact with people through the grocery store,” she said in an email exchange.

Should online shopping be for high risk people only?

In some parts of the country right now, getting a delivery or even a pickup location for online shopping is almost impossible without waiting a week or two.

Chagla suggests that healthy, capable people can still go to the grocery store in person. But he says stores should consider prioritizing online shopping for people who can’t get out or shouldn’t be exposed to potential coronavirus infection.

“These are not unlimited resources,” he said. “So maybe we should give priority to people who really need to stay out of the public as much as possible … those people who are quarantined or isolated,” he said, or who could become fatally sick if they get the virus.

What if I have to buy in person?

The most important thing, experts say, is to go alone.

“The more people, the greater the risk,” said Chagla. He also advises making a list of what you need, having a plan, and getting in and out of the store as efficiently as possible.

WATCH | Health officials say shopping should be done solo:

Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Health John Haggie says people have to do less shopping – and do it for themselves. 0:28

And of course, once you are in the store – whether you have to wait in line because the store limits the number of people inside or you enter immediately – always do your best to keep two meters between you and other people. , even if it means waiting until you go down an aisle or getting what you need off the shelf.

On Thursday, customers line up to shop at Famous Foods in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Is this sufficient to disinfect the handle of the cart? Why not the whole cart?

Chagla says not to worry about disinfecting the entire shopping cart. Again, you need to think about what someone’s hands are touching the most – hands that are more likely to be contaminated.

“It is much more likely that [the virus] climbs on the secretions, takes a hand, climbs on the handle of the cart rather than stepping on a box of Cheerios and staying there then contaminating a cart. ”

So…

Do you have to disinfect everything you buy?

Given some videos and stories that have been around lately, Chagla’s response might come as a surprise – and perhaps a little relief.

His answer is no. Chagla says that even in the most experimental studies, the coronavirus lasts on surfaces for perhaps two or three days. And these are surfaces that are optimal for virus, with optimal humidity and optimal temperatures (like your body temperature of 37 degrees).

He says the virus is unlikely to last in grocery stores after being in your refrigerator for a day or two and it’s not even clear if the viruses detected on these surfaces were still infectious.

His advice? Don’t worry about washing or disinfecting all your errands.

Many people wonder if they should disinfect or wash their groceries when they get home. (Laurence Watt / CBC)

Wash or disinfect your hands after paying for and packing your groceries and before putting them in your car.

When he got home, he said, “Put the groceries away. Wash your hands.”

And when you need to do your shopping, when you prepare your food, he advises you to wash your hands afterwards, as you normally would before eating. “So everything you touched has been disinfected.”

Dubey adds that fresh produce must, of course, be cleaned before consumption and raw meats cooked to the appropriate temperature.

She agreed that “COVID-19 is unlikely to spread in a home due to contamination on the packaging”.

WATCH | Tips to make sure your food is safe:

The coronavirus can live for several days on certain surfaces, but experts say there is no reason to worry about the groceries you are bringing home. CBC News shows you how basic hygiene will protect you from your errands. 1:36

Is there a better time of day for shopping?

Many stores have dedicated the first hour of the day to the elderly or others who may be at higher risk if they fall ill with COVID-19.

Chagla also advises people who may be working from home or who have more flexibility to shop, when possible, during off-peak hours, and allow people such as first responders, health care workers or others who have fewer options to shop during busier hours.

“Let them go on weekends without this density if you have off-peak weather,” he suggested. “It’s also better for you … because you’re going to go there at a time when there are fewer people too.”

But what if the weekend is only one day?

Quebec wins Sunday races

This week, Quebec announced that it had decided to close the grocery stores on Sundays to allow staff to rest. But could this create a bigger public health problem, as more people will feel the need to shop the other six days?

Chagla says, yes, Quebecers will have one day less to shop. “But at the same time, you have less exposure to the grocery store in one day. So fewer people that day, fewer workers that day.”

This is a good thing.

“In fact, you’re reducing an entire day of grocery shopping. So you’re also reducing the risk for that.”