Stop the spread of coronavirus: Can I make my own hand sanitizer at home?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Dear Dr. Manny,

I try to stay out of stores and avoid having unnecessary packages delivered to my home. In order to be ingenious, is there a safe way for me to make my own hand sanitizer?

Thank you for your question, this is a question I have had many times over the past few weeks, especially since there seems to be a shortage of hand sanitizers in retail stores, and when they are available, there is a limit to the amount you can buy.

WILL ZINC SUPPLEMENTS PROTECT AGAINST CORONAVIRUSES?

In some stores I have seen hand sanitizers made by independent local store owners who are not pharmacies. This is a concern for me for several reasons.

Good old soap and water will do the trick, and if you wash your hands frequently with soap and water, you get rid of some of your concerns about coronavirus.

If you are thinking of making your own hand sanitizer at home, be very careful as there are many recipes available online that can put you at risk.

CORONAVIRUS MONITORING: WHAT IS AN OXIMETER?

The basic ingredients of the homemade hand sanitizer include rubbing alcohol or isopropyl (99% alcohol volume), aloe vera gel and certain essential oils such as tree oil. tea or lavender oil. The proportions should always be 2 to 1 alcohol compared to aloe vera, which will keep the alcohol content at around 60%.

All this mixing should be done in a clean space, using sterile techniques as much as possible.

However, remember that homemade hand sanitizers should only be considered in extreme situations, especially since this could lead to ineffectiveness, therefore, being really not an effective product for killing microbes.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

It can also cause skin irritation or burning and should certainly not be used in children.

Remember that there are also other germs that are not effectively killed by hand sanitizers, so be careful.

If you are thinking of making such a product at home, please consult your doctor first.

And don’t forget, soap and water do the trick!

Do you have a health question for Dr. Manny? Write to us at [email protected]