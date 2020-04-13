Storytime with Dana: “Builder Brothers: Big Plans”

Amidst all these abrupt changes with the closure of offices and schools during the coronavirus epidemic, many people are wondering how to manage the care of their children while taking care of business.

I have a lot of friends looking to the future thinking, how are we going to do this? I had an idea of ​​how to help – to give a few minutes each afternoon of Storytime with Dana.

I loved being read when I was a child, and I remember that Ms. Laura Bush encouraged families to keep a history hour routine with the children as much as possible, especially during times of stress and stress. uncertainty.

I hope parents can take a break while I try to keep their kids busy and entertained for a few minutes each day.

Today I’m going to read a very funny book written by the hosts of “Property Brothers”: “Builder Brothers: Big Plans”.