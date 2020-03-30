Storytime with Dana: “Let me tell you about Jasper”

In the midst of all these abrupt changes with the closure of offices and schools during the coronavirus epidemic, many people are wondering how to manage the care of their children while doing business.

I have a lot of friends looking to the future and thinking, “How are we going to do this?” I had an idea of ​​how to help – to give a few minutes each afternoon of Storytime with Dana.

I loved being read as a child, and I remember that Ms. Laura Bush encouraged families to keep a story with the children as much as possible, especially during times of stress and uncertainty.

I hope parents can take a break while I try to keep their kids busy and entertained for a few minutes each day.

Today is as much a treat for me as it is for you! I’m going to read part of my book, “Let me tell you about Jasper” with my very special guest, Jasper!