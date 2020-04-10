Streak Of Virtual Races Injured Canadian Driver Robert Wickens On The Road

Canadian auto racing driver Robert Wickens is back at the wheel against the same drivers he used to race every weekend on the IndyCar circuit.

It is only now that he does it from the basement of his house in Indianapolis.

Aged 31, left paralyzed in a devastating racing accident in 2018, he runs using a sophisticated simulator, traversing the winding corners of Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

It’s all part of IndyCar’s iRacing virtual series.

“It’s a surreal experience, you know, to me, it’s really the first step in getting back into the racing car,” Wickens, from Guelph, Ontario, told CBC Sports.

It was Wickens’ first taste of real competition since the Pocona Speedway accident left him partially paralyzed and lucky to be alive. Her goal has always been to run again.

When CBC Sports caught up with Wickens at his home last November, he was learning to walk again, which doctors told him he would never do again.

The iRacing series is part of a grueling rehabilitation process that continues to this day. Wickens said being in the simulator is like a real race, requiring the same physical stamina and laser focus that he has used on racing circuits around the world.

“If someone who played a racing game at home or in an arcade, or if you went to one of these facilities where you can try a real racing simulator, spend an hour without crashing into a simulator is very, very difficult, “he said. “And it was just very rewarding to cross the finish line.”

Before and after his accident, Wickens used a simulator to stay sharp, but says it will take some getting used to working in real racing conditions.

“The feeling is so much more different. It’s a challenge,” said Wickens. “It will take a lot of patience, a lot of persistence. But luckily, we are not really in a race against the clock to get back into a racing car.”

The iRacing technology used for these races has been around for about 15 years and has more than 100,000 users worldwide. Most like to run from home and office, using less sophisticated equipment than Wickens and other professional pilots.

I get back into a racing car … virtually! Tmrw 2:30 EST @IndyCar @iRacing challenge! I can’t thank these guys enough for helping me sort it all out @SimCraft @sparco_official @arrowmclarensp Arrow electronics @aero_paint @maxpapis #simcraft #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/v8vCFnRWQZ & mdash;@robertwickens

But the company’s partnership with IndyCar and NASCAR and its ability to create a real-life experience have captured the imagination of drivers and fans.

“There are a lot of games, but we do things a little differently where we focus on being as authentic and real as possible,” said Kevin Bobbitt, marketing director for iRacing. “We laser scan our tracks to get millimeter accuracy – every crack, every bump, every edge that a driver would experience in the real world.”

While the coronovirus pandemic has shattered the world of sports, many leagues have struggled to find a way to connect and stay relevant to their fans. The NBA and MLB are trying video game tournaments among the biggest stars in their respective sports.

Bobbitt said racing is unique because top performance requires the same skills that drivers need in a true professional race.

“What is different is that if you are playing NBA 2K or FIFA – and I like these games – but none of these skills translate. Using your thumbs to move a soccer ball has nothing to do with real football, “said Bobbitt. “So while other sports will host online tournaments, I don’t know if their athletes will be the best at it. I just don’t know. It’s a different skill set.”

Today was a lot of fun! Happy to be in the top 10, I can’t wait for the next weekend. Here’s a little snippet of how I get into my SIM card. thanks again @SimCraft ! #INDYCARChallenge #iracing @ArrowMcLarenSP #indycar @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/jCjNJ1jMJR & mdash;@robertwickens

So far, fans have responded. Over 165,000 people participated in a virtual race on April 4, about half of the usual Indy audience. The NASCAR numbers were even higher.

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles said he was initially skeptical of the idea and feared it might not translate well on television.

“It really affects a younger audience,” said Miles. “In my mind, this is radically different from what most broadcasters should do now, which may be showing an old cut sport but not live.

“And it’s so realistic. And then it’s particularly fun to see how competitive and enthusiastic the drivers are to have the chance to get out on track.”

For Wickens, it’s a chance to show that after all he’s been through, he can still go fast.

“I think my neurocognitive stuff is not what it was when I was at the height of my career a few years ago,” he said. “But, you know, that’s the great thing with the human body, with a simple workout, anything can come back.”

Wickens said it was just another step in his return, a step he plans to finish on a real track, in a real car. And I hope in the winner’s circle.

“I don’t want to come back as some sort of marketing campaign where I’m just driving. I want to participate. That’s why I became a pilot.”