Struggling mining industry can’t access federal wage subsidies, proponents say

While last week’s relaunch to Canada’s new emergency wage subsidy (CEWS) was supposed to support struggling businesses – and the workers they employ – during the COVID-19 pandemic, it does nothing for the now stagnant mining industry in the North, say mine advocates.

In a letter obtained by CBC to the Minister of Northern Affairs, the President of the NWT. And Nunavut Chamber of Mines Ken Armstrong and Yukon Chamber of Mines president Ed Peart say the vast majority of the companies they represent are not eligible for the grant. They are asking Ottawa to change the requirements so that those in the northern mining industry and their employees can benefit.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced last Wednesday that the federal government would offer a 75% wage subsidy to all businesses that lost 30 percent of their revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government previously stated that it would only offer a 10 percent subsidy.

To be eligible, companies must demonstrate that their revenues in March 2020 were 30% lower than in March 2019.

Agnico Eagle’s gold mine at Meadowbank, about 150 kilometers north of Baker Lake, Nunavut, has returned its workforce to Nunavut to prevent potential spread. (Agnico Eagle Mines)

The problem, according to the Chambers of Mines, is that the revenues of many mining companies are uneven from year to year. In many cases, companies work on projects for months and only receive payment at the end. Even month-to-month earnings are far from constant, they wrote.

“A comparison of revenues for the same period last year is unreasonable or does not reflect their loss of income in 2020,” the letter said.

“We recommend that all companies with active mining operations in the Yukon, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut be eligible for CEWS, regardless of the 30% shortfall.”

Chambers say that in the North, the mining industry “is the largest private sector employer and contributor to gross domestic product”. They add that the industry provides 10,000 jobs and produces $ 3 billion in minerals per year.

Mines dramatically increase spending

The pandemic means that mines operating in the North have had to increase spending considerably to meet federal and territorial health orders.

We can expect that the reopening and repair of territorial economies will be much slower than those of the South. – Letter sent to the Federal Minister for Northern Affairs, Dan Vandal

Many mines, such as Meliadine in Nunavut and Diavik and Ekati in the Northwest Territories, have returned many of their northern workers to their small communities for pay, to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19. Others have set up “quarantine camps” in case employees start to show symptoms. The letter says that some mines even charter flights across the country to bring workers to the site as domestic commercial flights have been significantly reduced.

Exploration companies in limbo

Companies carrying out exploration work were also excluded from the program. Until their projects go online and start producing, the majority of exploration companies do not generate any income and it is therefore impossible to demonstrate a reduction from one year to another, according to the chambers.

They claim that being able to keep employees during the pandemic means that exploration companies will be able to maintain relationships with local Aboriginal communities.

“These relationships have considerable value, a value greater than that which would be recognized in the proposed emergency wage subsidy,” said the letter.

Diavik diamond mine. Many mines, such as Meliadine in Nunavut and Diavik and Ekati in the Northwest Territories, have returned many of their northern workers to their small communities for pay. (Diavik Diamond Mines (2012) Inc.)

Chambers are not the only supporters of the industry calling for a review of the wage subsidy criteria.

Last week, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), a lobby group representing small and medium-sized businesses, said it supports CEWS, but is also concerned about the requirement for a 30% drop in revenue.

CFIB calls on Ottawa to eliminate the requirement for proof of a 30% drop in revenue for all businesses with fewer than 500 workers and for those that have been closed in whole or in part by provincial public health authorities and territorial.

Northern economy slows recovery: Chambers

While the economies of southern Canada are expected to rebound over the summer, the northern economy strongly supported by the mining industry will take much longer, the two chambers said.

Given the remoteness of northern mining operations and the logistics associated with it, the northern mining sector will take a long time to recover.

“We can expect the reopening and repair of the territorial economies to be much slower than those in the South,” the letter said.

“Therefore, we urge the federal government to take into account the unique situation of Canada’s North and to ensure that businesses active in its largest and most important private sector industry receive the supports they need to survive. and keep their employees during this unprecedented crisis. “

No one from the office of Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal was able to immediately comment on the letter.