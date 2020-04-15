Struggling with nightmares and sleepless nights? Don’t let pandemic stress spoil your rest

Whether you are awake from waking nightmares or watching the clock tick, if you lose sleep due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone.

The stress of managing the health crisis has deprived many people of the need to turn a blind eye.

Between the collapse of the stock markets and escalating infection rates, job losses and store closings, COVID-19 has put unprecedented pressure on the personal lives of Canadians – an anxiety that can trigger sleeplessness and bad dreams.

Difficulties in experiencing a pandemic can worsen or cause new sleep problems, says psychiatrist Dr. Atul Khullar, medical director of the Northern Alberta Sleep Clinic in Edmonton.

“We certainly receive a lot of referrals,” Khullar said in an interview with CBC Radio on Wednesday. Edmonton AM.

A simple change of routine can make a hectic night. Depression and anxiety can be dangerously disruptive.

If you already have sleep problems, the pandemic will only make things worse, said Khullar.

“All of the bad sleep habits we have can be exacerbated by this,” he said, “especially if you have a little anxiety depression at the start, or any kind of mental health problem before it happens.” happen. “

“Stress goes out in sleep”

Many patients are struggling with bad dreams, said Khullar. It is a natural response to trauma.

“Sometimes stress comes out during sleep,” he said. “The problem is when those dreams are part of the reason you don’t sleep well and don’t feel good the next day.”

A little routine and a few simple sleep patterns can help anyone suffering from sleepless nights, said Khullar.

Keep a routine. Set a sleep schedule and stick to it. This means waking up at the same time each day and avoiding long afternoon naps.

The same goes for children and adolescents. They will want to sleep and stay up late, and letting them keep their own schedule can quickly disrupt their sleep patterns.

Create a sleep oasis. Make your bedroom a quiet, dark and work-free space. Resist the temptation to watch Netlfix in bed and avoid browsing social media headlines just before bedtime.

Screen time should be prohibited in the evening, said Khullar.

Bringing the stress of your working day to the bedroom is never a good idea, and the bright light on the screen of your phone or computer can prevent you from falling asleep.

“If the time spent in front of a screen during the day is generally not that disturbing to sleep, but if you chat with Zoom just before bed, the light can definitely spoil your sleep cycle.”

Sun and sweat

Exercise is another potential remedy for insomnia. A workout will tire you out and help your body fall asleep deeply.

And while you’re at it, get some fresh air, suggests Khullar.

Not only is a walk or bike ride a quick fix for cabin fever, but a little bit of sun can also help you get a good night’s sleep.

“Obviously, you want to get away from society and isolate or quarantine if you need to, but go out because natural sunlight is definitely a key trigger for sleep.

“And if you don’t get it, it can disrupt the sleep cycle, biologically, not bad.”

Above all, be kind to yourself and treasure your time in the land of the head.

Resting is more important than ever, said Khullar.

“To have a healthy immune system, sleep is an important part.”