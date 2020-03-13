Stubbornness leads Sánchez to the first Olympic karate event

MADRID (AP) – Spanish karate athlete Sandra Sánchez has always been stubborn. It’s been part of his personality all his life.

From an early age, she had to work hard to get what she wanted, starting by convincing her parents to let her follow karate instead of dance lessons.

This attitude of non-abandonment helped her reach the Spanish national team for the first time at the age of 33 following a series of setbacks, including a period during which she had to move away from the sport because her mother was sick.

This determination also propelled her to the top of the world ranking, including in the “all-time” list of the best female athletes in the kata category, in which karatekas perform solo and are evaluated on their offensive and defensive techniques. .

In a few months, Sánchez, 38, will reach the greatest moment of her career by participating in the first Olympic karate tournament at the Tokyo Games, where she will be among the favorites for the gold medal.

“My stubbornness, my will to continue working and improving myself day after day, allowed me to reach this moment,” Sánchez, still smiling, told the Associated Press after a recent training in Madrid.

“After all that I have experienced to arrive in the national team, I can now participate in this special period where karate is part of an Olympic cycle,” she said. “I feel very lucky.”

But it is more “work” than “luck” which has proved essential for Sánchez, who considers himself “a work ant that never gets tired” and goes by the motorbike “if you keep trying, you can make the impossible a reality. ”

“There is a bit of luck because my good time coincided with the time of karate at the Olympics,” she said. “But that only happens because of how much I persisted in getting here. There has been a lot of hard work, day after day. “

Indeed, it took a long time for Sánchez to do so, because on numerous occasions she had to continue to recover after being shot.

She had shown her talent and won medals from a young age, but was unable to reach the Spanish national team. The results of the national championships did not arrive and the call to the national team did not arrive.

“They considered that I did not match the team,” said Sánchez. “The level of the Spanish national team at that time was very high. The team had great results and it was not easy to bet on someone new. But luckily, I was stubborn, I continued to work hard and my luck finally arrived and I took advantage of it. “

Sánchez was about to join the national team before being invited to train at the Madrid High Performance Center, but his mother was diagnosed with cancer soon after and Sánchez decided to go home to to be with his family. She stopped competing for about two years, resuming studying and working. She also spent some time in Australia learning English.

Sánchez returned to Spain and started training again, getting the break she needed when she was invited to compete for a club in Dubai, which allowed her to participate in more international events. She moved to the United Arab Emirates with her husband, Jesús del Moral, who in 2016 became coach of the Spanish national kata team. Sánchez’s results quickly improved and the call for the national team finally arrived.

“Better late than never,” said Sánchez. “It took a while. I know my story was not the most conventional.”

The federation said it had become an obvious decision to choose it at the time.

“We didn’t look at her age, we looked at her performance and she was the best,” José María de Dios, technical director of the Spanish Karate Federation, told the Associated Press. “After finally succeeding, no one was able to approach her.”

Sánchez has flourished since joining the national team, winning six consecutive Spanish titles and five consecutive European trophies. She won the 2018 world title in Madrid and won more than 70 medals in total, mostly in gold.

More than once, Sánchez shared the awards for the best Spanish athlete of the year with tennis star Rafael Nadal, and she quickly gained notoriety in the country outside the karate field, making the headlines and magazines and participating in television shows.

She will be one of 80 athletes competing in karate in Tokyo. The other category in contention will be kumite, where the fighters compete and the winner is the one who obtains the most points for strikes on the arms and legs on the opponent.

A good performance will be the key for karate, which has reached Tokyo but should not be included in the program for the Paris 2024 Games. The sport was not initially selected by the French organizers, although the Committee’s final decision International Olympic is not expected before December.

Karate debuts this year are not guaranteed either, as the threat of postponing or canceling the Tokyo Games remains alive due to the coronavirus epidemic. Sánchez is training at home because the training center for the Madrid national team has been temporarily closed.

“I hope all of that will go away,” said Sánchez. “Our goal is to continue training and participating in the Games.”