Students create hotline to help isolated seniors during coronavirus outbreak

A group of high school students Canada have created a hotline on Friday offering positive messages or simply a joke for stranded seniors coronavirus pandemic.

The free phone line, 1-877-JOY-4ALL, offers a friendly voice on the other line, as well as clear recordings of stories, jokes, kind messages, letters, poetry and music. Their goal is to keep everyone engaged and happy in these difficult times.

“In these difficult times and due to ongoing public health measures, we know that this is particularly difficult for the elderly and those in isolation,” says its website.

The Joy4All project is led by a group of recreational leadership students in Calgary “who want to make our community a safer and better place.”

One of these students, Jared Quinn, says he believes the program can eliminate generational gaps and allow students and seniors to learn more about each other, regardless of age difference. .

“Lots of people make heads all the time, especially generational things, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be that respect and you can’t show love to people who can’t – not be part of your own generation, “said Quinn, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). “I think we can learn a lot of respect from each other and a lot of wisdom from our community elders.”

Another student, Ali Ahmad, 16, hopes to spread joy to seniors during this difficult time.

“Thanks to this project, we will be able to show our appreciation to people who are self-isolated and give them something they can always expect from their day.” I hope this can lighten the mood and help save lives, “he said. LiveWireCalgary.

Seniors and those with underlying health conditions are considered to be at the highest risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19. Many are trapped at home, unable to be in close physical contact with loved ones due to these risks.

In the United States, the COVID-19 mortality rate was between 10 and 27% for people aged 85 and over, followed by 3 to 11% for people aged 65 to 84, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. published last month.

Students plan to add more content as the project develops, as well as more stories to share with older adults. They are currently requesting comments on their website.

“A lot of lonely people are really missing from their families right now,” said Jamie Anderson, CBC. “So we are trying to fill in some gaps and bring them some joy and lightness in these difficult times.”